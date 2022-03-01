The Lake Van Express (Vangölü Ekspres) which passes through beautiful landscapes invokes a magical feeling in colder months as it crosses snowy mountain slopes also offers an alternative solution for travel lovers in terms of money.

Travelers who want to experience the journey while watching the snow and romantic foggy landscapes as the train goes through the mountains are definitely in for a treat if they choose to take the Lake Van Express.

The train, operated by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) has a capacity of nine wagons and 320 passengers. Departing from Ankara, it passes through Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Malatya, Elazığ, Bingöl, Muş and reaches the shores of Lake Van at Bitlis' Tatvan district in eastern Turkey after approximately 26 hours of travel. The express, which brings together travel enthusiasts on long journeys, also provides economical convenience for travelers looking for cheaper options.

The express has the potential to be an alternative to the famed Eastern Express, which also departs Ankara and travels through beautiful, lush and snowy landscapes on a similar route to the northeastern city of Kars.

Traveler Mehmet Fidan, who stated that the ride was comfortable and they did not experience fatigue while traveling on the Lake Van Express, said: "It is really beautiful and I am very pleased. I am going from Van to Izmir. From there, I will come to Van again with the Lake Van Express. We are comfortable on the train, there is no fatigue. We bring our own food and there is a cafeteria inside. Turkey is a paradise. Turkey is a blessing for the world."

Mehmet Fettah Yıldırım, who stated that the services on the train were very good and did not experience any unease, said, "I am going to Tatvan from Ankara. It is a very beautiful blessing, both materially and spiritually."

Yıldırım also praised the cafeteria, its tea, food and the train's other facilities and explained that he bought his ticket online for only TL 82.50 ($5.94). "The seats in the train are very comfortable and warm," he added.

Nurgül Özel, who said that trains offer the most comfortable journey out of all modes of transport, expressed that "The most amazing journey is the one by train. If you ask me, I would prefer train travel as an alternative, both financially and spiritually."

Emphasizing the high level of passenger satisfaction on the Lake Van Express, retired teacher Şehmus Ceyhan said: "The journey is very enjoyable. The staff is also very friendly. So it is an enjoyable journey. I always prefer train in my travels. Passenger satisfaction is at a high level."

When the passengers got off at Tatvan, the train's last stop, they were greeted by their loved ones and experienced emotional moments.