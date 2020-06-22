Fields of fragrant lavender herald the arrival of summer in northwestern Turkey’s Tekirdağ and Edirne provinces.

As the COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey wanes, photographers and their subjects are making their way to the region to take photos in the blooming lavender fields.

“This place is great, a place everyone should come and see,” Reyhan Özen, a visitor who came to Tekirdağ to take photos with friends, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent.

She and other visitors wander the paths between the flowers wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus.

Özen said she stayed home most of the time during the pandemic and continues to take measures to protect against the virus during the normalization process.

Erdi Keskin, another newcomer to the region, said the lavender fields form a natural studio for photography.

“We just discovered this place, and it's a great place,” he said. “We are very happy to immortalize this beauty.”

With the fields in full bloom, the harvest of the lavender for essential oil will begin in the coming days. Lavender essential oil has an important place in Turkey's pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries and is a significant source of revenue. Other products produced from the lavender fields include lavender honey and lavender tea.