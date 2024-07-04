Imagine a country on Earth that appeals to every type of tourist with its historical structures, seas, medieval towns and modern cityscapes. Italy, resembling a boot on the world map with its historical heritage in the middle, seas to the south, volcanic landscapes and the Dolomite mountain ranges to the north, never fails to surprise and delight travelers. Italy's ability to consistently offer a diverse ambiance, whether in the north, south, or central regions, makes it an ideal destination where you can breathe in history and enjoy seaside pleasures.

Last spring, during my tour of the Dolomites, I encountered a uniquely captivating side of Italy. I was again surprised this summer while exploring the legendary route from Bari to Lecce, Italy. Italy is a country that consistently exceeds expectations, always revealing new wonders and leaving no room for regrets. Whether one seeks historical charm or a seaside adventure, Italy beckons with routes that inspire exploration.

Here is a curated list of must-see places along the coast starting from Bari:

Bari

Polignano a Mare

Monopoli

Alberobella Puglia

Brindisi

Lecce

San Foca beaches

Cave of Poetry

Torre dell’Orso

Torre Sant’Andrea

Otranto

Rocks in the sea, Otranto, Puglia, Italy. (Getty Images)

Santa Cesarea Terme

Porto Miggiano Beach

Ponte Ciolo

This multi-stop route, spanning approximately 3-4 hours from start to finish, commences in Bari. Travelers can visit all stops or customize their journey by focusing on key centers such as Bari, Puglia, Lecce and Brindisi.

Puglia and Lecce are standout destinations along this route. Situated centrally on the route described above, Lecce offers excellent lodging options while also serving as a convenient starting point for exploring nearby areas.

Planning this trip posed challenges as I aimed to avoid constant travel along the route. My goal was to experience each stop, day and night fully. Determining the optimal time to visit was crucial. It's worth noting that this region also serves as a popular beach holiday destination. The summer months are ideal for those interested in incorporating swimming activities along the Ionian and Adriatic coasts. However, for exploring historical sites, strolling through narrow streets and enjoying leisurely walks, September or May offer milder temperatures and fewer crowds.

Lecce, often called the Florence of the South, immediately charmed me with its yellow stone buildings, baroque architecture, squares, museums and historical sites. Despite its size, located at the southern tip of Puglia, Lecce offers rich cultural experiences. Navigating by car can be challenging due to limited parking options. Yellow-lined spots are reserved for residents while finding a free white-lined spot is extremely difficult. The city's compact layout suggests that exploring on foot may be more practical.

Lecce boasts a rich history spanning from Ancient Rome to Byzantium, Arabs to Normans, evident in its architectural marvels. Here are some highlights:

Gates of Lecce

Porta Rudiae: One of the city's three historic gates, reconstructed in the 17th century, features important historical figures of Lecce.

Porta San Biagio: Named after Saint Biagio, who lived in Lecce in the 4th century, marking the starting point for journeys eastward.

The Porta San Biagio of Lecce is a monumental gate located in the historic city center, Lecce, Italy, Aug. 16, 2023. (Getty Images)

Porta Napoli: This notable historical structure in the city was built in honor of Charles V of the Habsburg Dynasty.

Porta Napoli in the old town, Lecce, Italy, July 23, 2016. (Getty Images)

Squares of Lecce

Sant’Oronzo Square: This square, which hosts the Roman Amphitheatre, honors Lecce’s patron saint with a monumental column and statue.

The well-preserved Roman amphitheater, where gladiator fights took place in ancient times, Piazza Sant'Oronzo, Lecce, Italy, March 7, 2024. (Getty Images)

Piazza del Duomo: One of Lecce's grandest squares, home to Lecce Cathedral, Bell Tower and Seminary.

Piazza Duomo at night, with the Cathedral and the Bishop's residence, Lecce, Italy, Nov. 4, 2018. (Getty Images)

Museums in Lecce

Must: Showcasing a 2500-year history alongside modern art pieces.

Fondazione Biscozzi: Featuring temporary exhibitions of Italian and European artists.

The Faggiano Museum: A unique museum born from unexpected archaeological discoveries during a home renovation.

Teatro Romano: Unearthed remains dating back to the 1st and 2nd centuries, competing with the Amphitheatre in Sant’Oronzo Square.

With its rich history and captivating beauty awaiting exploration, wandering the yellow streets of Lecce guarantees a delightful experience. Whether you stroll along Via Guglielmo Paladini or visit historical churches such as Chiesa di Santa Irene or Chiesa di San Matteo, Lecce provides a photogenic backdrop at every turn.