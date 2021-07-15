Your vacation has just started, and you're ready to jump in the car and get to your destination as soon as possible so the relaxing can begin.

However, to make sure you actually reach your destination safe and sound, the Automobile Club of Germany (AvD) recommends that drivers take a 15-minute break every two hours. The fresh air and a little exercise in the car park will help you stay focused behind the wheel.

It's especially important to break when driving with kids or pets.

To optimize their breaks, travelers should try to plan them out in advance, for example by using a route planner. That way they can avoid having to make extra stops for fuel or to use the restroom.

Rest stops that are slightly off the highway are usually not as busy as those right off of it, says the AvD. Going a little farther off the highway usually means that fuel will also be somewhat cheaper.

The AvD says that it's hard to give a general answer as to how long a day of driving should be, as it depends on each individual.

As a rule, however, it's better not to travel more than eight hours a day, including breaks. Especially for long distances, it can make more sense to plan to spend the night somewhere and continue the journey the next morning feeling refreshed, according to the AvD.