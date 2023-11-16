November, the last month of autumn, has arrived. We can now start talking about destinations that will warm you up despite the freezing cold weather, bidding farewell to autumn routes.

Considering that most of the Christmas markets in Europe start setting up during the last week of November or the beginning of December, I can start the countdown for those who want to visit the city I am about to tell you about. In a moment, I'll take you to Nuremberg, Germany, which hosts one of Europe's most famous Christmas markets.

To begin this article where I will take you to the Middle Ages, I'd like to start with an answer to the question of when to visit Nuremberg. As I always say the season is never important for a traveler, but there are some cities that are well-suited to certain seasons. In my opinion, Nuremberg is a perfect winter destination. Regardless of when you visit this city, you'll have plenty to explore and see, especially during Christmas.

The vibrant New Year's decorations, sparkling trees, the constant scent of cinnamon wafting in the air and the warmth of the atmosphere cheer you up despite the freezing weather.

Located quite close to Munich in Bavaria, Germany, Nuremberg's Christmas markets will be open from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24 this year. During these dates, those in Nuremberg can visit the Christkindlemarkt – one of Europe's oldest and most beautiful Christmas markets, located in the city's main square, Hauptmarkt.

While experiencing the warmth of the colorful and sparkling market, you must try the famous Nuremberg Lebkuchen, a historic gingerbread cookie made of nuts, honey and spices, the Schoco Banana (white chocolate-covered banana) and the Nuremberg Bratwurst, tiny sausages grilled and served with mustard. The cookie dates back to some 600 years.

Also, culinary experiences at the Christmas market are an integral part of the festive spirit here.

By the way, the Christmas market in Nuremberg is not limited to just the square. The largest one is set up in the old town square, but there are also smaller Christmas markets in different parts of the city.

There's even a special Christmas market only for children. The Kinderweihnachtsmarkt, a Christmas market exclusively for children, features merry-go-rounds, carousels, Santa Claus' house and moving toys on the roofs of stalls. Here, you can truly feel like you're in a fairy tale.

Nuremberg hosts one of Europe's most famous Christmas markets, Germany. (Getty Images Photo)

Hauptmarkt

One of Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets is set up in this square during Christmas time. The square is also the beating heart of the city outside of the Christmas season. Around the square, you'll find significant structures like the St. Lorenz Church, Frauenkirche Church, the Beautiful Fountain (Schöner Brunnen), the Town Hall and the Opera House, all part of the old town center.

Frauenkirche

One of Nuremberg's three important churches, the 700-year-old Frauenkirche, is located on the city's main square. If you're lucky, you can watch the puppet show that takes place every day at 12:00 p.m. from the clock tower.

Schöner Brunnen

One of the significant structures in the old town, known in German as "Schönner Brunner" or "Beautiful Fountain," might be the most beautiful and colorful fountain I've seen to date. This colorful Gothic fountain from the 14th century features 40 colorful figures depicting the order of the world. Surrounding the fountain are black wrought-iron fences adorned with a golden gilded colored ring. If you visit, don't forget to turn this ring to make a wish. According to local belief, wishes made by turning this ring come true.

Bridges of Nuremberg

You may have witnessed that a river runs through the middle of many European cities. Nuremberg, surrounded by the Pegnitz River, boasts several beautiful bridges where the river winds its way through the city. You can witness wonderful views from each of the Maxbrücke, Fleischbrücke, Kettensteg, Karlsbrücke and Kaiserbrücke Bridges. For those who don't want to explore all the bridges, at least visit the Kettensteg Bridge, Europe's first and oldest suspension bridge, built in 1824 with a length of 68 meters (223 feet).

Perhaps, you can also visit one of the most photographed spots in the city, the Museumbrucke. In the background, the Heilig-Geist-Spital, a hospital built by the rich in the past to treat the less fortunate, is among the most photographed places in Nuremberg.

Nevertheless, I still recommend seeing them all. Watching the city turn reddish-yellow at sunset from these bridges is quite enjoyable.

Spielzeugmuseum

Nuremberg is particularly popular for travelers with children. Why? It is because I wouldn't be wrong to call it the toy capital of the world. It's home to a 4-story toy museum with the world's largest toy collection. The museum, which attracts the attention of both children and adults, inspired the Toy Museum in Istanbul. There's even a toy in Istanbul's Toy Museum that comes from Nuremberg.

At one point, Margaret Steiff, owner of the famous toy brand Steiff in Nuremberg, used to make toy bears to hold her sewing needles. In 1902, she took inspiration from these pin cushions and produced the first toy bear. Today, you can see one of Margaret Steiff's pin cushions at the Toy Museum in Istanbul.

During the economic decline in the 18th century, Nuremberg, which was famous for the birth of the Fabel Castel brand, experienced a resurgence thanks to the emergence of the toy industry. It's said that Hitler, who loved the city, used the toy industry for his own purposes during that time, getting German soldiers to make toys and encouraging children to become soldiers.

This city that Hitler loved so much was heavily bombed in 1945. A court was set up in Nuremberg between 1945 and 1949 to try the Nazis. The city, 95% destroyed, was rebuilt after the war and regained its former beauty.

I must say this: Toys can be a wonderful gift option to take back from Nuremberg for your loved ones. Especially, handmade wooden toys are quite popular.

Albrecht Dürer

The world-renowned German painter Albrecht Dürer was also born in Nuremberg and is still highly esteemed here.

In one of the central points of the city, you can find Dürer's house. You can visit the house where Dürer lived until his death in 1509, which has since been turned into a museum. Inside, you can see his personal belongings, workshops and similar works of art.

I must also mention that the square where the house is located is very delightful. In the square, there is also a statue called "Dürer's Hare."

Imperial Castle of Nuremberg

The Imperial Castle of Nuremberg, considered one of Europe's most beautiful castles, is an ideal place to look out over the city from above. It also holds the distinction of being the only city in Bavaria, the second largest city in the region, to preserve medieval castles and walls. You can climb up to the emblematic castle and observe the triangular-roofed houses and take in a panoramic view of the city.

Nuremberg is a city where you can have an enjoyable time even outside of the Christmas season. Apart from what I've mentioned above, there are many more places you can visit and would want to see. Some of these include the Opera House, City Hall, German National Museum, Monument to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Carousel Fountain, White Tower, Trödelmarkt Island and WeiBgerbergasse – one of the streets least affected by the bombardment in World War II.