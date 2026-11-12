Tucked away in the Alps, there is a destination that may not be on every traveler's radar but promises an unforgettable Alpine experience. But before taking you there, I would like to share a little about North Tyrol and what makes this part of Austria so special.

North Tyrol lies in western Austria, at the heart of the Alps. With Innsbruck as its capital, the region is home to lush green valleys, majestic Alpine peaks and fairy-tale villages, making it one of Europe's most captivating destinations for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

A little historical context also helps explain the region's geography and its place on the map today.

After World War I, the historic Tyrol region was split in two: its southern part became part of Italy, while the north remained Austrian and eventually became the state of Tyrol. Having explored South Tyrol on an earlier trip, I was surprised by how seamlessly its landscape seemed to continue across the border into Austria. Discovering this side of Italy only deepened my appreciation for the country. The lush Alpine scenery I had admired in South Tyrol, I later realized, was part of the same magnificent mountain landscape extending into North Tyrol.

Despite their similar landscapes, the two regions each have a character of their own. South Tyrol is known for the dramatic peaks of the Dolomites and its steep mountain scenery, while North Tyrol is characterized by its charming, traditional Alpine villages.

An undated general view of the town of Kitzbühel at Wilder Kaiser, Austria. (Shutterstock Photo)

Skier's dream: Kitzbühel

Now, let's take a closer look at Kitzbühel, the main destination of this journey.

Nestled in eastern North Tyrol, Kitzbühel is one of the region's oldest towns and among the most historic settlements in the Alps.

While Kitzbühel may not be widely known among international travelers, it has long been a favorite among skiers and winter sports lovers. We discovered its charms during the summer, too, and it quickly became one of our favorite stops. I can only imagine how magical it must be under a blanket of snow. In fact, Kitzbühel is one of those rare destinations where the Alpine spirit shines through in every season.

Unlike purpose-built ski resorts, Kitzbühel is a town where skiing has long been part of everyday life. Even in summer, its strong connection to winter sports is hard to miss, with ski schools and related facilities scattered throughout the area. Renowned for its world-class slopes, Kitzbühel also hosts major international ski competitions and sporting events throughout the winter season.

While Kitzbühel is best known for its skiing and winter sports, there's much more to the town than its slopes. Its charming streets, lined with colorful houses straight out of a fairy tale, are reason enough to visit. Even if you're staying elsewhere in the region, I'd definitely recommend setting aside some time to explore the town.

As you wander along the cobblestone streets, surrounded by traditional Alpine houses in vibrant pastel shades, you almost feel as though you've stepped back into the Middle Ages. One detail that particularly caught my eye was that these colorful facades belong not only to local homes but also to boutiques belonging to some of the world's most renowned luxury brands, each occupying its own distinct pastel-colored building. The result is a fascinating blend of elegance and tradition. Kitzbühel's town center has an unmistakably sophisticated feel, yet it remains wonderfully authentic and welcoming.

After soaking up the town's elegant, colorful and romantic atmosphere, we headed toward another exciting destination in the region: Hinterglemm.

Although the Saalbach-Hinterglemm Valley is geographically part of the Kitzbühel Alps, administratively it belongs to the Pinzgau (Zell am See) district of the state of Salzburg. Its proximity to both Salzburg city and Kitzbühel also makes it relatively easy to reach.

I decided to include the Saalbach-Hinterglemm Valley in my Kitzbühel travel story for two reasons: It lies within the Kitzbühel Alps and is just a short distance from the town. There's one geographical detail worth clarifying, though: while Kitzbühel is in the state of Tyrol, the Saalbach-Hinterglemm Valley belongs to Salzburg.

Tourists walk along the main street of the Saalbach-Hinterglemm ski resort, Saalbach, Austria, Jan. 14, 2012. (Shutterstock Photo)

Winter wonderland: Hinterglemm

One of the best parts of traveling with children is finding destinations that offer plenty of ways for the whole family to have fun.

That was certainly one of the reasons we chose to stay in the Hinterglemm Valley.

The area is home to a wide range of family-friendly hotels and mountain attractions, many of them easily accessible by cable car. There's something for children at almost every summit, whether it's a network of walking trails, adventure playgrounds or activity-packed outdoor parks.

In spring and summer, these mountain peaks become popular starting points for hiking, too. Some of the trails are particularly well suited to families with younger children, making it easy for little ones to enjoy the outdoors. Forest adventure parks, Alpine coasters and interactive discovery areas add even more to the experience, making Hinterglemm a wonderful choice for families and anyone who enjoys an active holiday in nature.

Up for a challenge?

When winter arrives, the region turns into a paradise for ski lovers. Several popular Alpine destinations, including Saalbach, Hinterglemm, Leogang and Fieberbrunn, are linked by an extensive network of slopes known as Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn.

There is a good reason behind the name. The neighboring valleys and villages of Saalbach, Hinterglemm, Leogang and Fieberbrunn are linked by an enormous network of ski slopes, allowing visitors to move seamlessly between them.

Skicircus is simply the shortened name for this vast winter sports destination. The word means "ski circus," and the resort's circular layout allows skiers to complete a famous 65-kilometer (40.4-mile) route known as the Skicircus Circuit in a single day.

A view of the snow-covered slopes and Kohlmaisbahn cable car station at the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn ski resort, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Dec. 31, 2025. (Shutterstock Photo)

Here, a day on the slopes can take you from one mountain to an entirely different valley, all with the same lift pass. With more than 70 cable cars and chairlifts linking its vast network of runs, the resort offers seemingly endless possibilities for ski enthusiasts.

But the region's appeal to winter sports enthusiasts goes far beyond the size of its ski network. Every January, Kitzbühel hosts the legendary Hahnenkamm Races, one of the highlights of the international skiing calendar. The competition takes place on the infamous Streif course, widely regarded as one of the most challenging downhill runs in the world. With gradients of up to 85% and skiers reaching breathtaking speeds, the course puts even the world's top athletes to the test.

For those seeking an extra dose of adrenaline, the region also offers plenty of opportunities to venture off the beaten track. Around Fieberbrunn, skiers can explore vast stretches of untouched snow, making it a popular destination for off-piste and freeride skiing. Its reputation in the sport is reflected in its annual hosting of the Freeride World Tour, which brings together some of the world's top freeride athletes. Whether you prefer well-maintained pistes or the thrill of skiing through fresh, untouched powder, there's something here for every kind of skier.

The experience isn't limited to daytime skiing, either. Night skiing on illuminated slopes, sampling traditional Alpine delicacies as you make your way from one village to another, and taking in spectacular sunsets before joining the region's lively après-ski scene all add to the magic of a winter getaway here.

Whether you're traveling with a child eager to try skiing for the first time or you're an experienced skier looking to push your limits, Kitzbühel and Hinterglemm offer far more than an ordinary winter holiday. They promise a picture-perfect Alpine escape filled with adventure, charm and unforgettable moments.

And if you're thinking of planning a trip, we'll be taking a closer look at family-friendly hotels and the best cable car routes to help you make the most of your stay together in my next article.