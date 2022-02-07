Getting away from it all. Putting distance between you and your daily routines. Finding some inner peace and calm. Isn't that what holidays are all about?

For those who want to get there the fast way, there's no better spot for mindful introspection and a new perspective on life than Austria's breathtaking Alpine landscape.

Trips through the Alpine region are so inspiring, in fact, that local hiking guides have even begun expanding their walks with tips on how to bring some of the natural calm home with you.

With a series of mindful snowshoe tours, local mountain guide Elisabeth Klöbl is now offering three-and-a-half-hour hikes that take visitors through St. Johann in Tyrol, the Austria Alpine region famous for its snowy slopes.

Klöbl's tours are suitable for beginners, and participants receive information on the importance of resilience and practical tips on how to switch off. The routes in the midst of the Kitzbühel Alps vary depending on the snow conditions and the fitness of participants. Until March 30, the tours start every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the information office in St. Johann in Tirol.

Once you've finished picking up the skills for mindful hikes, you can continue to don some snowshoes or trekking skis and head out on the countless trails leading through forests and snowy pastures, or head south to the gondolas of Italy's famous South Tyrol region.