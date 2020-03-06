Who explores the world? Women – solo-style.

In an age when female empowerment is more important than ever, women are no longer hesitating to leave their comfort zones or take risks. Long seen as dangerous, solo travel has been rising increasingly among women, with more and more choosing to go on the trips they once postponed or hesitated about and take the plunge on routes they were undecided on.

According to research conducted on female travelers' habits by Turkish travel metasearch engine enuygun.com, 60% of women who buy tickets travel alone.

When it came to buying plane and bus tickets, women chose to buy them 15 days and three days in advance, respectively. A majority of women choose to travel in the morning when flying to their destination, and if going by bus they tend to journey at night so they have more time to see and explore their destination. Female travelers also prefer buying travel tickets at night and plan their trips and itinerary according to the vehicles they choose to travel in.

Compared with 60% who travel solo, 20% travel with their children and 20% travel with their spouses or friends. While women in Turkey mostly fly to Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara, Antalya and Adana in the country, their top cities to visit abroad are Düsseldorf and Frankfurt in Germany, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Baku in Azerbaijan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan. For trips via bus, women's top five picks are Ankara, Izmir, Istanbul, Adana and Antalya.