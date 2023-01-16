I talked about the concept of Cittaslow in my previous piece where we took a tour of various slow cities across Türkiye. This title has been given to 287 cities in 33 countries around the world, and in modern times where they are highly sought after, one can find many of them in Türkiye. So, let's take a look at more slow cities of Türkiye, this time focusing on the western regions.

Akyaka

Muğla's Akyaka, which hosts the Azman River, is a favorite of holidaymakers, especially in summer. The indispensable stop for blue cruises, Gökova Bay is a natural wonder with its aquarium-like sea and lush pine forests. Akyaka Beach, Azmak Stream, Sakar Pass and Akyaka Observation Terrace are the places you must see in Akyaka, which is also a kitesurfing center.

You will enjoy the serenity in the streets of Akyaka, where there are famous houses with one or two floors, designed by Architect Nail Çakırhan, built using natural materials and wood. Akyaka is ready to conquer your heart with the smell of pine forests, the azure waters of the Aegean, the cold waters of Azmak Stream, the coastal cafes where you can relax and have a drink, and the houses with bay windows decorated with bougainvillea.

Vize

Kırklareli's Vize, which is the first and only slow city of Thrace, is a frequent destination for those seeking tranquility, as it is close to Istanbul. Vize, which has a deep-rooted history, is a place of mutual cultural exchange due to its proximity to Bulgaria and Greece. Vize is the apple of the eye of Thrace not only with its natural beauties but also with its historical and cultural richness. The only known ancient theater of Thrace is located within the borders of Vize. Vize History and Culture Festival has been held every year since 2006 in the town, which has many Byzantine cave monasteries, cisterns and historical castle walls. If you happen to be in Vize, you can visit the historical Vize Castle, Balkaya Village, the Monastery of St. Nicholas and Kıyıköy.

Gökçeada

Gökçeada, located in the western corner of Türkiye, is the world's first Cittaslow island. Gökçeada, which is almost a hidden paradise, is perhaps one of the most beautiful and slowest places where the sun sets. Gökçeada, the largest island of Türkiye, has a truly magical geography.

This island, which is connected to Çanakkale, has a very natural life due to its biological diversity. There are also places on the island that have been declared an urban site and taken under protection. Among these are the Greek villages Bademli, Zeytinli, Tepeköy and Dereköy.

Beekeeping, olive and viticulture activities are carried out on the island, which stands out with organic agriculture. In addition to the Gökçeada Organic Agriculture Festival, which has been held in Gökçeada since 2009, there is an Earth Market, which aims to deliver local products to the consumer in the most efficient way.

No matter what season you go to Gökçeada with its sea, nature, underwater beauties and historical houses, you will witness a calm, slow life away from the crowds.

Eğirdir

Eğirdir, which is so natural that you can see almost half of the bird species in Türkiye, is a place connected to the province of Isparta, which is in itself admired by most who visit it. The places that you should not return without seeing in Eğirdir – famous for its unique Kasnak Oak and Sığla (Sweetgum) Forests, its apples and the Apollon Butterfly – include Lake Eğirdir, which changes color every season and every hour, Eğirdir Castle, Altınkum Beach and Hızırbey Mosque.

Foça

Foça is the second Cittaslow of Izmir after Seferihisar, and it takes its name from the seals. In Foça, where flavors such as grapes, figs and olive oil, which are important agricultural resources, and the production of endemic herbs and essential oils are highlighted, you can witness the Earth Market, which is established within the scope of Slow Food, a worldwide organization promoting local food and traditional cooking, where the local gastronomic culture is kept alive.

There is another very important detail about Foça. The Mediterranean Monk Seal, which is critically endangered and on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, lives and breeds in Foça.

In addition, the Blue Flag beaches – which is a certification given to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators as an indication of their high environmental and quality standards – in Foça welcome those who go during the summer seasons. There are three beaches with a Blue Flag in Foça, where one can enjoy swimming, canoeing and sailing activities. Foça is the right address for you to slow down your fast-paced life.

Iznik

Iznik, a district of Bursa, is a rare open-air museum in the world. The town, a historical and ancient city, was founded on the shores of Lake Iznik, which is where it takes its name. Iznik offers many places to visit with its natural beauties, historical places and ancient cities. You will witness the traces of the past in Iznik, where the first mosque and the first madrasah of the Ottoman Empire are located.

Iznik is also an important city for Christian history as the First and Second Council of Nicaea were held here, the first and last of the ecumenical councils respectively, which represent an attempt by Church leaders to reach an orthodox consensus, restore peace and develop a unified Christendom. The Nicene Creed was first adopted at these councils, which is the defining statement of belief of Nicene or mainstream Christianity.

Iznik, which has been an art center from the past to the present, is also the place where you can see the world-famous traditional Iznik Tile Art. The famous tiles of Iznik are also on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Köyceğiz

Köyceğiz, which is the 16th location in Türkiye to receive the title Cittaslow, is the second slow city in Muğla after Akyaka. Taking its name from the lake where it is located, Köyceğiz stands out thanks to its natural beauty and being on the waterfront.

Köyceğiz, where the Kaunos Rock Cemeteries are located, also has a deep-rooted history. This quiet city can be an ideal route, especially for the summer season, as it is close to the wonderful beaches of the Aegean Sea. Located at the junction of the Mediterranean and the Aegean, Köyceğiz is worth seeing with its paradise-like corners such as Iztuzu, Dalyan and Sarıgerme.

Seferihisar

Izmir's Seferihisar, which is Türkiye's first slow city, is located in the Aegean Region. Of course, agriculture is the main source of livelihood in this slow city where importance is given to renewable energy sources. Teos, an ancient Greek city dating back to 2000 B.C., is also located in Seferihisar, which also hosts many buildings from the ancient period. Teos was one of the 12 cities that formed the Ionian League. There is also an amphitheater in the ancient city where concerts are still held. Seferihisar, which was built in a castle and carries the footprints of travelers from the past to the present, offers wonderful materials to travelers today. It is worth seeing with its orchards where delicious satsuma tangerines grow, olive groves, traces of past civilizations, colorful stone houses and streets leading to the sea.

Yalvaç

You will get your fill of ancient cities in Isparta's Yalvaç, which has lands that are full of history. Get ready to travel back in time in this town where you will witness history as well as a quiet life. You can participate in many activities such as trekking and a photo safari in Yalvaç, where traditional handicrafts such as felting, leather making, blacksmithing and saddle making are still alive. Hosting nearly 50,000 tourists a year within the scope of religious tourism and considered sacred, especially by Christians, Yalvaç is the first settlement in the western Mediterranean to receive the title of Cittaslow. This slow city at the foot of the Sultan Mountains has hosted countless civilizations in the past and now awaits its visitors who will follow the traces of these civilizations.

An aerial view of Yenipazar's Harmankaya Canyon, in Bilecik, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Yenipazar

Yenipazar, which is a part of Aydın in the Aegean Region, is famous for its unique pita varieties. One of the most important cultural assets of Yenipazar is the ancient city of Orthosia. Do not return from Yenipazar without seeing the Yörük Ali Efe Museum, the Beyler's Tower, the Alhan Baths and eating their famous pita. Lake Dip Nature Park, where some bird and fish species are taken under protection in Yenipazar, should also be on your list of places to visit.

Of course, it is not a coincidence that there are so many cities with the title of Cittaslow in Türkiye, which has a geography that is full of history and makes its name known to the whole world with its natural beauties.

As you can see, in every Cittaslow I have described, there are ancient cities, natural beauties, fertile lands and agricultural products, traditional arts, and most importantly, they have passionate locals, that is hosts, who make them all sustainable. Cittaslows in Türkiye eagerly await those who want to enjoy life and those who want to slow down and relax a little.