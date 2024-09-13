Known as "Naples" in English and deriving from the Greek word "Neapolis," meaning "new city," Naples is the largest city in southern Italy and the third largest in the country. With its mysterious streets, laid-back atmosphere and delicious cuisine, Naples is one of Italy's most beautiful cities. Although some may initially consider the city dangerous, their views often change once they experience its lively and vibrant life.

One of many churches in Naples, Italy, June 28, 2019. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Naples has its own charm in every season. Being by the sea, the average temperature is around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit). Turkish Airlines (THY) offers two direct flights to Naples daily, in both the morning and evening. The airport is conveniently close to the city, just about 15 minutes away by taxi, which costs around 30 euros ($33.25).

Romeo Napoli Hotel

For accommodation, I recommend the boutique Romeo Hotel Napoli, centrally located across from the port. The hotel has 76 rooms and is adorned with modern art pieces, creating a contemporary design. Recently renovated, it is also a member of Small Luxury Hotels and enjoys a prime location.

The chic restaurant at Romeo Hotel. (Courtesy of Romeo Hotel)

The top floor houses a restaurant by world-renowned chef Alain Ducasse, his first in Italy. The hotel offers breakfast and lunch prepared under his direction. On the terrace, there's an infinity pool and a lounge called La Terrazza, perfect for enjoying cocktails while watching the sunset. From the rooms, you can enjoy views of both the sea and the iconic Mount Vesuvius, which looks like a painting, especially on clear days.

A five-minute walk from the hotel takes you to Castel Nuovo, one of the city's most important landmarks and a 10-minute stroll brings you to Spaccanapoli, the city’s most vibrant street.

Interior view of a room at Hotel Romeo, Naples, Italy, Sept. 22, 2015. (Courtesy of Hotel Romeo)

Grand Hotel Vesuvio

Since 1882, the Grand Hotel Vesuvio has been a favorite among celebrities and travelers worldwide. As the only 5-star deluxe hotel on the Naples waterfront, it boasts 160 rooms, 21 suites and two panoramic restaurants, both showcasing the culinary brilliance of chef Emanuele Petrosino. I highly recommend trying both. Located along the Santa Lucia Harbor, it's just minutes from Naples' bustling streets.

Interior view of a room at Grand Hotel Vesuvio, Naples, Italy. (Courtesy of Grand Hotel Vesuvio)

Naples reminds me a lot of Istanbul with its crowded streets, architecture and culture – it feels quite familiar. It's often said that "Naples has the best food in Italy," and this claim certainly holds true.

Five must-see spots

Royal Palace of Caserta

Built in the 18th century, this five-story palace with 1,200 rooms was added to the UNESCO list in 1997 and remains the world’s largest palace.

Galleria Umberto

Located in Piazza San Carlo, this grand gallery with a glass roof was built in 1887 and now hosts cafes and shops. It’s an architectural masterpiece and a popular meeting spot for locals.

Castel Nuovo

Constructed in 1289, this iconic castle is open to visitors six days a week.

Piazza del Plebiscito

Built in 1846 near the seaside, this square is admired for its grand architecture and is a major tourist attraction.

Teatro di San Carlo

Rebuilt after a fire in 1816, this opera house hosts impressive performances year-round. If possible, book tickets in advance to experience a show.

Where to eat

Naples is the pizza capital and I highly recommend trying Da Michele or Di Matteo. Both are fantastic, though expect long lines. These restaurants are open every day except Sunday, offering a taste of authentic Neapolitan pizza.

Famous Italian pizza. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

For seafood, my two favorite spots are:

I Sapori Della Pescheria Azzura

A seafood market located in the heart of Naples, serving a variety of fresh fish, seafood, and delicious fried dishes, perfect for both lunch and dinner.

Osteria Da Antonio

A family-owned restaurant with the freshest seafood in the city. Be sure to make a reservation, as it’s quite small. Save room for dessert – their lemon cake and rum baba are must-tries!

Shopping in Naples

Compared to other Italian cities, shopping in Naples is more affordable. On Via Toledo, you will find a mix of local Italian and international brands. On Saturdays, visit the Mercato di Antignano market for a unique experience. For luxury shopping, head to Via Domenico Morelli and the surrounding streets. One must-visit shop is Michele Franzese Moda, a fashion boutique offering unique collections in a strikingly designed space. Don’t leave without stopping by!