The world-renowned media organization National Geographic has garnered international attention to the heart of Cappadocia, a popular tourist destination in central Türkiye, through a captivating video shared on its Instagram account, which boasts over 46 million followers.

The video, a visual celebration of the region, features everything from vibrant hot air balloons painting the skies to centuries-old rock-carved churches and offers viewers a breathtaking glimpse into Cappadocia’s otherworldly beauty.

But it’s not just about the visuals. The production also highlights efforts to preserve Cappadocia’s cultural and natural heritage, a message that resonated deeply with viewers and earned widespread praise across social media.

Cem Aslanbay, director of the Cappadocia Area Presidency, emphasized the importance of this global exposure, calling it a milestone for the region.

"Cappadocia is not merely a land that holds the traces of the past – it is a universal heritage to be passed on to the future. Being featured on such a prestigious platform as National Geographic gives us a unique opportunity to share this legacy with the world,” he explained.

Aslanbay also stressed that the significance of this feature goes beyond tourism. It serves as a critical moment for raising awareness around sustainability and cultural preservation.

"We view such international promotions not only as tourism invitations, but also as key opportunities to highlight the need for protecting our cultural heritage and ensuring its transmission to future generations," he said.

In alignment with the strategic goals set by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Cappadocia Area Presidency affirms that its promotional efforts will continue uninterrupted – striving to spotlight every corner of this extraordinary landscape.