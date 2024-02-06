Like every traveler, I also gather so much information about the place I will go before my travels and make a list of must-see places. I try to create a flawless route that won't waste my time.

In addition, before some trips, I find myself studying like a student. For example, it has always seemed more meaningful to explore a place with a rich historical background while being knowledgeable about its history. Similarly, going to a place with natural formations becomes much more enjoyable when you have information about those formations.

For instance, before going to the city of Meteora, which I mentioned earlier with its interesting natural formations and structures on top, you should be informed about these natural formations that make you feel like you're in an extraterrestrial place. It would be less meaningful if I didn't know how they were formed and what kind of geological formations they are.

In this article, I will talk about one of the wonderful geographical formations that nature offers us and the paradise corners that these formations present to us.

When I say "canyon," what kind of geographical shape comes to mind? I'm sure some of you might say, "Who doesn't know about canyons?" Well, let me explain for those who don't know without prolonging the discussion.

Canyons, which are a type of valley, consist of rivers flowing between quite steep and high peaks and cliffs that take on the most beautiful colors in every season. Canyons, which nature has embroidered like lace for hundreds of years, become a destination for both those seeking peace in nature and adventurous travelers. Canyons, where many activities are possible, such as climbing, ziplining and rafting, also allow for peaceful walks and enjoying a hot coffee with a view.

These magnificent landforms, found in many places in many countries around the world, welcome nature enthusiasts in many cities of Türkiye. However, there is one that is very special in terms of its area, its surroundings and the activities that can be done.

Ulubey Canyon, spanning 77 kilometers (47.85 miles), ranks among the world's largest canyons, captivating adventurers and nature enthusiasts with its unique charm in Türkiye's Aegean region. (Getty Images Photo)

Located in the Ulubey district of Uşak province, Ulubey Canyon fascinates with its extraordinary beauty and holds the distinction of being the world's second-largest canyon after the Grand Canyon in the state of Arizona, in the United States.

With its 77-kilometer (48-mile) length, Ulubey Canyon is among the largest canyons in the world and is located in Türkiye's Aegean region. If one day your path leads toward the blue and green of the Aegean, I recommend visiting Ulubey Canyon, which is one of the rare places in the Aegean without much greenery but has its own extraordinary charm.

Located in the Ulubey district of Uşak province, between Uşak and Denizli, formed by the Ulubey Stream, a branch of the Büyük Menderes River, rising to 140-170 meters, Ulubey Canyon, which is also Türkiye's largest canyon, consists of a main canyon and its connecting side canyons.

Nature, history and adventure all in one

As I mentioned, canyons are geographical areas that allow one to embark on an adventure, provide space for sports enthusiasts and soothe the souls of nature lovers. Ulubey Canyon offers opportunities for every type of traveler.

For adventurers in the canyon, there is an Adventure Park, and for those who want to camp, there are camping and caravan areas.

Climbing, off-road vehicle tours and long nature walks appear to be quite appealing alternatives. There are paths and trekking routes that lead into the canyon. When you climb to the Turkish-flagged peak in the middle of the canyon, an incredible canyon view awaits you.

For travelers who want to trace both nature and history, there are ancient water channels, caves, rock tombs and the ancient city of Pepouza to visit in the canyon.

The ancient city of Blaundus, dating back 2,500 years, was abandoned by the Phrygians and is protected as a site. Clandras Bridge is another historical site that travelers who follow in the footsteps of history should see when they come here.

You can take wonderful photos while tracing history at Clandras Waterfall and Clandras Bridge over Banaz Stream, located near the canyon. You can also have a picnic and relax in the recreation area around the waterfall.

One of the must-haves in canyons is the glass terraces built on the summits, offering an extraordinary canyon view. Ulubey Canyon Glass Terrace is another element to enhance your Ulubey Canyon tour.

Opened in 2015, the glass terrace is at a height of 150 meters and consists of a 135-square-meter area. You can sip your coffee in the large cafe inside the glass terrace while seeing the unique canyon vista from a bird's eye view. Although it may be a bit scary for those afraid of heights, walking on the glass terrace will be a unique experience.

And of course, I recommend capturing this experience in photos. Those who cannot get enough of the view can stay in the bungalow houses located at the entrance of the glass terrace for a small fee. The wooden bungalow houses in the style of a pension can provide you with a unique accommodation experience and the opportunity to wake up to the view of the world's second-largest canyon.

Another point worth seeing around the canyon is the Upside-Down House. Opened to visitors in 2019, you can take interesting photos in the house where everything is upside down.

You can enjoy pleasant moments by combining your trip to Ulubey Canyon with a festival. You can visit the exhibitions organized at the Ulubey Canyon Culture and Tourism Festival, which will be held for the 17th time this year, and have fun to the fullest with folk dances, fireworks displays and concerts.

Also, in April of this year, you can watch extreme sports competitions and breathtaking performances on paramotor and motorox tracks at the 5th Uşak Ulubey Canyon Extreme Sports Festival.

Located 115 kilometers from Denizli, 191 kilometers from Manisa and only 140 kilometers from Afyonkarahisar, after visiting the canyon, you can also visit the surrounding provinces. Along with Ulubey Canyon on the Denizli Road, you can add Pamukkale and Denizli, lavender gardens and Salda Lake, famous as Türkiye's Maldives, to your travel plan.

Ulubey Canyon, which impresses with every aspect, offers a wonderful travel experience with its exciting adventure park, ancient ruins and unique natural beauties. The giant canyon, with its 77-kilometer length, provides unforgettable memories for climbing enthusiasts, history buffs and scenery admirers.