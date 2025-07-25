With the arrival of summer, Blidinje Nature Park and the Dreznica River – two of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s hidden natural treasures – are emerging as top destinations for both domestic and international tourists.

Visitors seeking to escape the crowds are increasingly drawn to the serene landscapes of southern Bosnia-Herzegovina, where Blidinje and Dreznica offer pristine nature and tranquility.

Declared a nature park in 1995, Blidinje is nestled between the Cvrsnica and Vran mountains. It has become one of the country’s most visited spots thanks to its rich biodiversity and scenic surroundings.

The park is also home to Blidinje Lake, the largest mountain lake in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Its fresh air and unspoiled environment make it a popular summer retreat.

Among Blidinje’s key attractions are 150 medieval tombstones, known locally as “stecci.” These ancient stone monuments, designated as a National Monument of Bosnia-Herzegovina, offer visitors a glimpse into the region’s storied past.

Located near the towns of Jablanica and Mostar, the park attracts hiking enthusiasts, many of whom ascend Cvrsnica Mountain to reach Hajduk Gate –a natural rock formation that offers breathtaking views from the summit.

Turquoise waters

North of Mostar, the Dreznica River winds through dense forests and rugged cliffs, mesmerizing visitors with its turquoise waters and crystal-clear streams.

A tributary of the Neretva River, Dreznica has gained attention in recent years as one of the country’s hidden jewels. While long cherished by locals, it has become a favorite among tourists as well.

The river, which creates natural pools among the rocks, is often described as “magical” by those who visit. Nearby, travelers can also explore three waterfalls, each ranging from 10 to 12 meters (33 to 39 feet) in height.

Dreznica offers a peaceful setting, far from the noise and bustle of city life – a place where nature lovers can relax and reconnect with the outdoors. The area continues to attract a growing number of visitors each year.

As they explore southern Bosnia-Herzegovina, tourists are increasingly venturing beyond the well-known sites to discover the country’s lesser-known natural wonders.