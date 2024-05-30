A paradise awaiting discovery on the Adriatic shores, Neum, Bosnia-Herzegovina's sole gateway to the sea, will enchant you with its peaceful atmosphere and historical texture. Ideal for those seeking an economical vacation and wanting to explore new routes, this small coastal town allows you to swim in the cool waters of the Adriatic and reach the historic Mostar Bridge and refreshing Kravice Waterfalls with a short journey.

Bosnia meets the sea: Neum

As the sun makes its presence increasingly felt these days, are you among those starting to plan your summer adventures? Previously, I described an alternative, long but immensely enjoyable route for your summer plans, starting from Zagreb, extending to Zadar, then Split and reaching the Makarska Riviera. This summer route can be extended beyond Croatia's borders, continuing along the coast to Albania and even to the island of Corfu in Greece and further to the Ionian Sea. While descending southward along the coast from Zadar, you can experience a different journey. Here, I will walk you through this experience.

On this wonderful route, as you continue your journey amid splendid views through Croatia, you will suddenly come across a border crossing. After passing through this border crossing, you will arrive at a small coastal town belonging to another country, only to encounter another border crossing shortly afterward, returning you to Croatia.

After crossing this point, you can explore Dubrovnik, the famous city of Croatia and then Montenegro, extending your coastal journey to Albania and even Greece's Ionian Sea. Located on the same route mentioned above, which separates two countries within a short distance, is a coastal town. The coastal town I mentioned is Neum, the only exit point of Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Adriatic Sea. With only a 20-kilometer coastline, the town briefly takes you out of Croatia to swim in another country's waters and then returns you to Croatia. Hence, the town, also known as the Neum Corridor, is quite small, with a population of approximately 4,700.

Despite its small size, Neum holds significant importance for the country as Bosnia-Herzegovina's sole exit point to the Adriatic Sea. Although located within Bosnia-Herzegovina's borders, Neum is predominantly inhabited by Croats, with a minority of Serbs and Bosniaks. Neum's status as a corridor between two countries dates back in history.

In the 17th century, to prevent attacks by the Venetians, the Republic of Ragusa handed over this area to the Ottoman Empire, effectively creating a buffer zone for themselves. By doing so, they ensured the presence of a strong Ottoman Empire to confront the Venetians' potential attacks, thus securing their safety. In contemporary times, although Croatia sought to acquire Neum, with the intervention of Bosnia-Herzegovina's heroic leader, Alija Izetbegovic, Neum remained part of Bosnia-Herzegovina under the Dayton Peace Agreement. Today, as part of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, Neum, with its approximately 21 kilometers (13 miles) of coastline, is an attractive destination for both local and foreign tourists, offering a wonderful alternative for a summer vacation.

Scenic view of sea by buildings against sky, Neum, Bosnia-Herzegovina, May 26, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Offering tranquility and peace in winter and enjoying the Adriatic coast in summer, Neum presents a special alternative for those seeking a serene atmosphere. With more affordable options compared to Croatia, Neum also offers a variety of accommodation choices. Sheltered in a closed bay, Neum is not affected by open seas and boasts a calm sea, making it ideal for families with children. Neum promises to offer everything you expect from a coastal town. Besides swimming and sunbathing, you can take Adriatic tours with rental boats, visit nearby islands, or engage in activities like diving, jet skiing and water skiing. At the end of the day, as is customary in every coastal town, you can enjoy wonderful evening meals filled with fresh seafood against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.

Even if it is a summer vacation, for those who always want to add historical touches to their routes, Neum has a rich archaeological area behind its coastline. Along with enjoying the sea and sun, you can relish untouched nature by visiting archaeological sites. While you are in Neum, if you are not inclined to continue along the coast, I would like to mention another alternative for those who prefer to explore further. After concluding your seaside vacation in Neum, you can head north to take a historical tour of Mostar and then find peace in the natural beauty of the Kravice Waterfalls, located about an hour and a half away.

Kravica waterfall is located on the Trebižat River, about 40 km from the city of Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Aug 24, 2014. (Getty Images Photo)

The historical Mostar Bridge, located about 1.5 hours away from Neum, is truly worth seeing. Built by an apprentice of the renowned architect Mimar Sinan in 1556, the bridge holds significant historical importance due to its witnessing of wars. You can observe the unique view of the reconstructed bridge from the Koski Mehmed Pasha Mosque garden.

After exploring the history of Mostar, you can immerse yourself in the untouched nature of the Balkans by visiting the Kravica Waterfalls, which are approximately an hour away. For those who can't get enough water in Neum, you can continue swimming in the lake, approximately 120 meters in diameter, formed by the cascading waterfall. Therefore, it is advisable to bring your swimwear when visiting here. You can picnic or even camp around the lake, dine in restaurants adjacent to the waterfall and enjoy the breathtaking natural scenery.

Considering my previous article, it's worth mentioning that this summer, there are unique beauties awaiting discovery along the Adriatic coast. Neum, the only gateway of Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Adriatic, located just a short distance from Croatia's famous coastline, can add a surprise alternative to your holiday plans. Throughout history, Neum has served as a strategic corridor, but today, it will enchant you with its serene and peaceful atmosphere, ideal for families with children, and its historical touches.

If you are looking for an economical option for your summer vacation and enjoy exploring, then Neum is truly perfect for you. While enjoying the sea, sand and sun in Neum, you will also have the chance to explore the rich archaeological sites just behind the coastline. Moreover, the historical bridge of Mostar and the refreshing Kravica Waterfalls are just a short distance away.

This summer, prepare your suitcase to swim in the calm waters of Neum, find peace on the sunny shores of the Adriatic and embark on a historical journey to uncover Bosnia-Herzegovina's hidden paradise.