Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city many feel they already know, thanks to decades of pop culture. From the dazzling neon lights of the Strip and the clatter of dice on casino tables to the jingles of slot machines and the famous “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” slogan of the early 2000s, the city has long been portrayed as the ultimate playground of indulgence. In this city that never sleeps, almost anything is within reach. Whether it’s a late-night meal, an early morning coffee, a lively night out or some spontaneous shopping, Las Vegas ensures the clock never dictates your plans.

Yet, what makes Las Vegas remarkable is its constant reinvention. Each visit reflects a particular moment in time, influenced by new developments, cultural trends and the evolving tastes of its visitors. While gambling remains at its core and justifies its “Sin City” reputation, today the city caters to far broader appetites. Beyond casinos and nightlife, Las Vegas has emerged as one of the world’s premier gourmet destinations, drawing top chefs and restaurateurs from around the globe.

A general view of Las Vegas, Nevada, July 19, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

As of 2023, Las Vegas had already welcomed more than 40.8 million visitors each year, establishing itself as one of the most visited cities in the United States and consistently placing among the world’s leading tourist destinations.

For the most convenient and comfortable route from Istanbul, consider flying with KLM via Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. While the total journey takes around 15 hours, the combination of competitive fares and attentive service ensures a smooth and pleasant flight. Be sure to check the KLM website regularly, as exclusive offers, updated fares and flight schedules are frequently announced.

In terms of weather, September and October are ideal for exploring the streets comfortably. Temperatures hover around 30°C, making it warm but still easy to enjoy without feeling overwhelmed.

I visited in July and it was so hot and humid that even stepping outside onto the streets or between buildings for five minutes felt impossible, even at midnight.

Where to stay

Encore Las Vegas

Encore is a landmark of luxury on the Strip, featuring 2,034 guest rooms and suites across 50 floors. Each room is designed with comfort in mind, offering air conditioning, spacious sitting areas and either a king size bed or two queen size beds, accommodating up to four adults. With naturally lit corridors and timeless décor, the hotel creates an intimate and elegant atmosphere, providing a serene retreat in the vibrant heart of Las Vegas.

The lobby of the Encore Hotel. (Courtesy of Encore Hotel)

Dining is a standout feature at Encore, with four signature restaurants on-site and access to 15 additional venues at the neighbouring Wynn LasVegas. Guests can enjoy seasonal dishes at Jardin, artisanal grab-and-go meals at Espresso, Italian cuisine with live music at Sinatra, Pan Asian specialties at Wazuzu under a 27-foot Swarovski crystal dragon, and coastal Mexican fare with inventive cocktails at Casa Playa.

Entertainment is at the core of the Encore experience. The Encore Theater showcases world class performances, while nearby WynnLas Vegas offers immersive productions such as Awakening, a 360-degree theatrical journey blending art, music and storytelling. With its combination of luxury accommodations, dining and entertainment, Encore stands as a complete destination for indulgence on the Las Vegas Strip.

Interior of a room at the Encore Hotel. (Courtesy of Encore Hotel)

Wynn Hotel

Wynn Las Vegas offers 2,716 elegant and spacious rooms and suites across 50 floors, accessible via 17 lifts. Many accommodations feature expansive living areas, stunning suites and rooms with breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip. Following a $70 million renovation in 2022, the Wynn Tower suites have become some of the most talked about accommodations on the Strip. Guests can also enjoy world class dining within the hotel at Casa Playa, Cipriani and Delilah, ensuring a top tier culinary experience.

Garden of Wynn Las Vegas Hotel. (Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas)

Conveniently, tunnels connect Wynn and Encore, allowing guests to move effortlessly between the two resorts. Within moments, you can explore high end boutiques housing some of the world’s most expensive brands, seamlessly transitioning from one luxury hotel to another.

Interior of a room at the Wynn Tower. (Courtesy of Wynn Tower)

Restaurants

Mizumi Restaurant

Mizumi offers two distinctive dining spaces: a main dining room overlooking the beautifully lit Tryst Lagoon, and a lively room featuring open robatayaki and teppanyaki grills, along with a sushi bar. The restaurant embodies the sophistication of modern Japan while honoring timeless tradition. Its bold crimson interiors and contemporary touches create an atmosphere that instantly whisks guests from Las Vegas to the Far East. Hidden at the back, a tranquil Japanese garden with a cascading waterfall and floating pagoda provides a magical setting for an unforgettable meal.

A signature dessert served at Mizumi Restaurant. (Courtesy of Mizumi Restaurant)

The interior design draws heavily from Japanese artistry, with red and gold walls decorated with traditional Noh masks, hand painted fans and obi sashes. Chef Devin Hashimoto leads the culinary journey, crafting dishes that balance refinement with innovation. Signature highlights include 72 hour braised American wagyu short ribs with roasted eggplant purée and seasonal vegetables and seafood inaniwa pasta layered with scallops, king crab, octopus, uni butter and roasted tomatoes.

The teppanyaki menu begins with delicate starters such as tofu salad and miso soup before unveiling indulgent entrees like Maya shrimp, Chilean sea bass, Maine diver scallops, Angus beef tenderloin and even a showstopping Maine lobster.

Spago Restaurant Las vegas

One of my favourite chefs and a close friend, Wolfgang Puck, has opened Spago restaurants around the world but the Las Vegas outpost is without a doubt the most exciting. Perfectly located in front of the iconic Bellagio Fountains, Spago blends his signature California cuisine with inspirations from his weekly visits to the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market.

Spago Restaurant features wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, fresh seafood and prime cuts of all-natural steaks and meats. (Courtesy of Spago Restaurant )

The menu features wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, fresh seafood and prime cuts of all-natural steaks and meats. Guests can also enjoy handcrafted cocktails and decadent desserts. As Wolfgang Puck’s legendary flagship, Spago is credited with transforming Las Vegas into a true culinary capital, where diners today savor exquisite Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in an unforgettable setting.

Guy Savoy Restaurant

One of my favourite fine dining experiences in Las Vegas has to be Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace. The dining room, designed by Jean-Michel Wilmotte, feels almost identical to the legendary Paris location, the only difference is the soaring Vegas ceilings that make it even more dramatic. I loved stepping out onto the enclosed terrace, where the views of the Strip come alive, with the sparkling Eiffel Tower of Paris Las Vegas glistening right across the street.

Variety of breads on display at Guy Savoy Restaurant July 18, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Although the restaurant carries Guy Savoy’s name, it’s executive chef Julien Asseo is who brings the magic to the table here with flawless French cuisine. Two moments I always look forward to are the arrival of the bread cart at the start and the indulgent dessert cart to finish – both are unforgettable. And of course, you cannot miss Savoy’s signature artichoke and black truffle soup, served with toasted mushroom brioche and truffle butter.

For me, this Las Vegas outpost delivers the same excellence as the Paris original. If you have the time, I recommend trying the three-hour tasting menu; it’s a culinary journey that every food lover should experience at least once.