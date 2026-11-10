In 1934, Agatha Christie trapped a dozen suspicious passengers on a snowbound train, gave Hercule Poirot a magnifying glass and turned a luxury rail journey into the world’s most famous crime scene. Fast forward nearly a century, and the Orient Express has once again slipped into Istanbul – though this time the only thing being executed is three-star Michelin fine dining, and the only "crime" committed is overindulging in handmade pasta.

Completing its historic inaugural international run from Rome, the ultra-luxurious La Dolce Vita Orient Express made its grand entry into Istanbul in late October before embarking on its return leg to the Eternal City on Nov. 1. While Christie’s fictional passengers were busy swapping alibis in the dining car, press representatives and invited guests gathered at Bakırköy Station to step aboard, tour the historic carriages and experience a taste of modern rail glamour firsthand.

Red carpets, Ottoman delights

The magic was instantly tangible the moment one arrived at the platform at Bakırköy Station. Red carpets led guests toward the train, flanked by live folklore performances, traditional Ottoman-style music and vibrant cultural demonstrations.

Platform lounges were turned into lavish sensory showcases where guests indulged in artisanal Turkish delights, baklava and freshly brewed Turkish coffee served from traditional copper samovars. Custom handmade souvenirs were presented to departing travelers, setting a celebratory tone as the platform buzzed with journalists, local authorities and railway enthusiasts capturing the moment before the train began its journey westward.

The bar car aboard the La Dolce Vita Orient Express. (Courtesy of Derya Taşbaşı)

1960s Italian glamour

Walking through the polished doors of the carriages, one is instantly transported into an entirely different realm. Designed by the internationally acclaimed Dimorestudio, the train’s interiors pay homage to the avant-garde spirit of 1960s and 1970s Italy. Drawing inspiration from design icons like Cini Boeri, Claudio Salocchi and Mario Marenco alongside artists Giuseppe Capogrossi and Agostino Bonalumi, the 12 Deluxe Cabins, 18 Suites and the exclusive La Dolce Vita Suite are masterclasses in midcentury elegance.

Inside the cabins, rich walnut wood, polished brass accents and jewel-toned velvets meet custom lighting fixtures inspired by midcentury aesthetics. The impeccably tailored vintage uniforms of the staff, their effortless grace and an atmosphere of timeless sophistication immediately make you feel as though you’ve stepped onto a living film set from a bygone golden era – evoking the enchantment of Fellini’s Rome and the captivating charm of Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni.

It becomes immediately clear that this is not merely a mode of travel; it is a meticulous invitation to step inside a living story. For those observing the sheer grandeur of the setup, the true value of such an experience becomes obvious: you are not just looking at a high-end transport option, but witnessing passage to a parallel world – a floating hotel where memories are crafted to last a lifetime.

Haute cuisine

The culinary voyage aboard La Dolce Vita Orient Express is curated by three-star Michelin chef Heinz Beck. Operating from a state-of-the-art Restaurant Car, Beck’s menus blend Italy's rich culinary traditions with modern innovation and well-being. Each plate reflects the terroir of the regions traversed – from delicate Sicilian brioche with caponata to Gnocchetti di zita cacio e pepe on herb foam, and Piedmontese Fassona tartare with hazelnuts.

Meals are served on fine porcelain while live piano melodies fill the adjacent Bar Car, keeping the festive spirit alive long into the night. Even before departure in Rome, guests begin this journey in the exclusive La Dolce Vita Lounge at Roma Ostiense station, designed by Hugo Toro with striking orange reflective ceilings and preserved historical mosaics by Giulio Rosso and Maria Zaffuto.

A suite aboard the La Dolce Vita Orient Express. (Courtesy of Derya Taşbaşı)

14 regions, 131 cities

Unlike the 1929 blizzard that stranded the real Orient Express near Çatalca, inspiring Christie’s legendary murder mystery, this journey offered a seamless, highly curated passage through Europe’s most breathtaking capitals. Across its fleet of 6 trains operating 12 cars each, the La Dolce Vita network spans 14 Italian regions and 131 cities, offering diverse itineraries ranging from Tuscan wine routes and the truffle hills of Alba to curated "Golf Train" journeys across Italy's premier greens.

On its maiden international leg from Rome to Istanbul, the route glided through Venice, Budapest and the fairy-tale landscapes of Romania, featuring exclusive excursions around Transylvania’s iconic Bran and Peleș castles before reaching the shores of the Bosphorus. The return journey back to the Eternal City was designed to be equally majestic, carrying its 62 passengers through Plovdiv and Sofia in Bulgaria – complete with a private classical concert – onward to Timișoara in Romania, an after-hours private tour of Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace in Austria and the romantic canals of Venice before pulling into Rome.

According to Stefano Ferrari, general manager of La Dolce Vita Orient Express, the project is far more than a luxury train – it represents a traditional Italian philosophy of living life to its fullest. Ferrari emphasized that the team was deeply moved by the extraordinary warmth and hospitality extended by the Turkish people, local authorities and visitors throughout their stay in Istanbul. He noted that both the inaugural outbound and return journeys were completely sold out, an overwhelming response that has prompted organizers to expand the Istanbul schedule for next year.

The successful maiden visit to the Queen of Cities marks a revival of the legend of continental rail travel, combining eco-sustainable luxury mobility with the restoration of historic Italian carriages. And as the midnight-blue carriages rolled out toward Europe, one thing remained clear: the spirit of the Orient Express is very much alive in Istanbul – no detective required.