On the beautiful coast of Güzelcehisar in northern Turkey's Bartın, unique-looking lava columns formed 80 million years ago as a result of the cooling and crystallization of lava flowing from volcanoes have recently attracted even more tourists thanks to newly constructed wooden walking paths and a viewing terrace.

Lava columns can be found around the world in Northern Ireland, Scotland and California, and specifically on the coast of Güzelcehisar in Turkey, where history and nature are intertwined. They offer beautiful scenes and became one of the frequent destinations of visitors after they were introduced to tourism within the scope of the "Landscape Application Project for Tourism and Recreation Purposes."

The lava columns fascinate those who see them and are visited by thousands of people from many countries, especially from the United Kingdom and Germany, as well as local visitors.

Those who come to the Güzelcehisar coast, where temperatures reached 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit), can both take a walk and sit on the benches on the 1-kilometer (0.62-mile) wooden track, starting from the pier on the sea, which was built for the purpose of seeing the lava columns more easily, and enjoy the view.

Visitors, who rest on the pier at the end of the track, can gaze at the lava columns and take pictures of the sea and natural views. They also have the opportunity to walk in certain areas near the lava columns.

Visitor Keramettin Çetin told reporters that the lava columns, one of the most distinguished places in the country, are one of the four spots around the world that people can see these rare natural formations.

Çetin said that knowing that lava columns were formed 80 million years ago as a result of the cooling and crystallization of lava flowing from volcanoes instills great excitement in people.

"We come here from time to time to relieve the tiredness of the day and the week. The lava columns of Güzelcehisar are one of the must-sees for those who come to Bartın. Every land of our Turkey is really beautiful."

Ilayda Çilek said that looking at the lava columns gives people peace of mind.

"It's really nice to spend the weekend here. There are also very beautiful areas where you can visit and take pictures. Seeing the historical and natural beauty makes you feel elated. After all, there are lava columns here, which are only in four places in the world."