Most American writers from Mark Twain to Jack Kerouac hit the road to crisscross the country to discover themselves or to search for a new American identity. Strolling through Route 66, the Mother Road, road trips have become a uniquely American experience.

Yet this time, 24-year-old Erkan Orhan, a Turkish university student, hit the road by hitchhiking with his backpack and has visited 120 cities, 42 of them in Turkey, and 78 in Europe only by spending $327 (TL 5,000).

Throughout his journey, he was hosted for several nights in mosques and emergency services, as a guest at the homes of expats he met and was welcomed in Turkish restaurants. In Gaziantep, south-central Turkey, he also stayed at a Romanian family's house.

Studying at Gümüşhane University's Department of Human Resources Management, Orhan decided to make the trip five years ago and set off by hitchhiking from Kahramanmaraş with a backpack. Orhan had the opportunity to see countries such as Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia and Serbia.

University student Erkan Orhan has visited 120 cities in 14 countries by hitchhiking, Prague, Czech Republic, May 9, 2022. (DHA Photo)

Saying that he met new people and had different experiences on the road, he explained: "I traveled to 42 cities, 14 countries, 120 cities in total by hitchhiking in Turkey. When I first started university, my family wanted me to focus only on my studies. But I didn't think that only studies would improve me, I had to do something else in addition to this. Then I set out with a bag filled with hope. I realize my dreams and goals on the road," Orhan added.

Explaining his hitchhiking adventures, he said: "While I was walking around Gaziantep Castle, I met two foreign tourists and gave them directions. Later, I told them that I could show them Gaziantep and accompany them. After showing them in Gaziantep, I hosted them at my friend's house for two days in Şanlıurfa."

"Then my family invited them. I hosted them at my family's house for two days more. One was from Romania and the other from Hungary. Then, on one occasion, I went to Romania. When I was there, they also hosted me," he added.