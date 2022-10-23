While we used to rely on trains for transportation and shipments, today they are mostly used for nostalgic trips. The mountain, sea, lake and forest landscapes that the routes offer make the journey enjoyable and provide the backdrop for a truly extraordinary getaway.

So, let's take a look at some of the most dazzling, unique and picturesque train routes out there. But before we do that, let's have a look at the history of trains and these magnificent railway routes.

The first train was built in the 1800s and was born from the arguments between an engineer named Richard Trevithick and a mine owner. Trevithick built the first steam locomotive known to have hauled a load over a distance in Penydarren, Wales in 1804. Although he had the Coalbrookdale Company build an earlier locomotive for him in 1802, it remains unclear whether it ran. However, Trevithick was unlucky as he could not develop his Pennydarren locomotive further and prove that it was superior to animals, the common means of transportation in those days. Therefore, the world's first train is attributed to another Englishman, George Stephenson. On Sept. 27, 1825, the Stephenson train was the world's first steam locomotive to haul passengers on a public railway and was used between Darlington and Stockton in Scotland.

In the late 1800s, rapid transit and tramways were built to transport large numbers of people in and around cities. Railroads were introduced in the United States in 1831, in France in 1832, in Belgium and Germany in 1835, in Russia in 1837 and in Spain in 1848. Starting from the 1920s, the importance and market share of trains decreased with the spread of other means of transportation.

On top of this history, it is useful to keep in mind the following distinction for the train routes that I am about to list: An express train is a type of passenger train that is faster than local trains since it stops at fewer stations along the way, usually going directly to main destinations, whereas local trains stop at most, if not all, stations on their route.

The Orient Express

French, German, Austrian and Ottoman officials and diplomats all participated in the first voyage of the Orient Express, which operated between Paris and Istanbul between 1883 and 1977. After the Orient Express route started, those who came to Istanbul began staying at various hotels in the city.

As of 1895, passengers coming to Istanbul started to stay in Pera Palace, which was purchased by the Vagon-Li Company, which operates the train. During World War I, which lasted for four years between 1914 and 1918, the Orient Express was unable to operate.

The Orient Express, which started its voyages again in 1919, began to be known as the "Simplon Orient Express" after the Simplon Tunnel that connects Brig, Switzerland and Domodossola, Italy through the Alps opened in 1905. The Great Depression of 1929 led to a shortage of train passengers.

The Orient Express has been the subject of various novels and films. Famous British detective novelist Agatha Christie published her novel "Murder on the Orient Express" in 1934.

After World War II, the Orient Express, which faced various restrictions due to the Cold War and gradually lost its importance, made its last voyage on May 27, 1977.

Glacier Express

The Glacier Express is an express train in the central Swiss Alps that connects the train stations of the two major mountain resorts of Zermatt and St. Moritz via Andermatt. It is known as the slowest express train in the world.

The first Glacier Express was inaugurated on June 30, 1930 in Zermatt, Switzerland. Until 1982, the Glacier Express operated only in the summer, as both the Furka Pass and Oberalp Pass would be snowed in during the winter.

The express train had its moment in the spotlight thanks to a documentary film in 2006 called "The Alps," which featured a few scenes shot inside the train, and more panorama cars were added to the Glacier Express passenger car fleet the same year.

In 2013 the direct service to Davos was discontinued because of decreasing passenger numbers and unfavorable economic circumstances. In 2018, two additional summer services were introduced.

Each morning one service departs from Zermatt to Chur, and one service departs from St. Moritz to Brig. These services then travel back in the afternoon.

Pride of Africa

Pride of Africa is a luxury train operated by Rovos Rail. Billed as "The World's Most Luxury Train," it was established in 1989 and runs through South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania.

Since its inception, Rovos Rail has earned an international reputation as a provider of truly world-class travel experiences.

In a series of bespoke train journeys lasting from 48 hours to 15 days, Rovos Rail connects some of the continent's biggest destinations with a variety of non-train excursions.

Trans-Siberian Railway

The Trans-Siberian Railway is a network connecting Moscow to easternmost Russia. With a length of 9,289 kilometers (5,772 miles) from Moscow to Vladivostok, it is the longest railway in the world. It also spreads out to Mongolia, China and North Korea by connecting lines.

Despite the incredible size of the project, the entire route was completed within eight and a half years.

On Oct. 29, 1905, for the first time, passenger trains reached the Pacific Ocean from the Atlantic Ocean by rail, without being carried by ferries. It was opened in 1916 with its current route. During the Soviet period, it was converted into a double line and electrified. The electrification of the entire line was completed in 1993.

It is possible to visit the Siberian plains, the blue of the magnificent Baikal Lake and the Mongolian Steppes, starting from Moscow, on the Trans-Siberian Tour.

Touristic Eastern Express

The Touristic Doğu (Eastern) Express is an express mainline train operated by Turkish State Railways that consists of sleeping and dining wagons, operating daily on the Ankara-Kars route that runs 1,365 kilometers.

The express train, which started operating on May 29, 2019, makes long stops so passengers can tour the local area in Iliç, Erzincan and Erzurum on the Ankara-Kars route and completes its journey in 31 hours and 30 minutes. On the Kars-Ankara route, the train stops so passengers can tour Divriği and Bostankaya and the voyage takes 30 hours.

Podi Menike

Podi Menike passes through the mountainous region along the Sri Lanka Railways main line. It is a passenger train from Colombo Fort to Badulla. The route features bridges, long tunnels, high slopes and gradients.

This journey covers a distance of about 300 kilometers and is known as the most beautiful train journey in Sri Lanka, especially the stretch from Nanuoya to Ella. It takes about 10 hours to complete the journey.

The train offers three classes. The first-class coaches are very luxurious and popular among tourists. The train also includes a buffet car. Between Balana and Kadugannawa, the track clings to the side of steep cliffs, offering passengers views of Batalegala, or the "Bible" Rock.

The train then continues its climb through tea country, connecting market centers at Gampola, Nawalapitiya, and Hatton before reaching Nanu-OyaNuwara Eliya, still visited for its temperate climate, classic hotels and British-style gardens.

The Podi Menike continues its ascent to the summit at Pattipola, 1,897 feet above sea level, before descending past Bandarawela to Badulla Terminus. In the upcountry, passengers have views of the tea gardens, mountains and valleys, cascading torrents and waterfalls.