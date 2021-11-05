The famous Christmas market of Strasbourg is set to take place again this year on a large scale with mulled wine and food stalls, after France's oldest winter market was scaled-back last year during the pandemic.

Numerous new security precautions are to be taken in light of the ongoing risk of coronavirus infection and possible terrorist attacks, local officials in the French city along the German border said on Wednesday, announcing plans to reopen the market.

Winter markets are largely making their comeback in France, Germany and other parts of Europe this year, with famous markets in Nuremberg, Munich and Berlin set to reopen in November and December, although some are requiring proof of vaccination to enter.

Strasbourg remains cautious after an attacker killed five people in an attack on the Christmas market in 2018. Last year, the event only took place on a small scale and without stalls due to the pandemic.

This year, the market is scheduled to be open from November 26 to December 26.

"The oldest Christmas market in France, organized for the 451st time, is an event much longed for," said local prefect Josiane Chevalier.

It attracts 2 million visitors every year, she said, and she was pleased to be able to give the green light for the Christmas market under increased security measures.

Hundreds of police, soldiers and other security forces are to be deployed to protect the Christmas market, which will be set up in a larger city center area than before. There will be entry checks, vehicle checks as well as video surveillance.

Christmas market visitors will be required to wear masks and follow distance regulations, the prefecture said. In the case of an incidence rate of more than 200, guests would have to present proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. If infection rates rise again, eating and drinking are to be limited to certain areas.