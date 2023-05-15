Popularly attracting great attention with its historical and natural beauties, the Wadi Rum – also known as the Valley of the Moon because of its distinct moon-like features – covered with red sands, in the south of Jordan has been known as a frequent destination for tourists for years, including with its options to stay in the valley overnight and also camel rides.

The largest valley in Jordan, Wadi Rum located 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of the capital Amman, is also known for its likeness to the Red Planet and is seen as a chance to experience Mars on Earth with its distinct red appearance in sandstone and granite rocks – a fact that made director Ridley Scott choose this valley to shoot the Mars-related parts of the movie "The Martian," starring Matt Damon.

The valley, declared a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2011, also carries the remains of many civilizations and welcomes tourists from all over the world with its tent houses for those who want to experience the life of Bedouins and experience the desert nature in Wadi Rum.

Besides this, camel rides are also an option for those who want to go to Wadi Rum.

The red sands and dunes of Wadi Rum, in Jordan. (Getty Images Photo)

Tourists have an extraordinary experience traveling by camel, which has become one of the livelihoods of the locals. Visitors brought to the region with off-road vehicles taste the tea prepared by the Bedouins in their own way.

Bedouins make up the inhabitants of the Wadi Rum, which contains the remains of many civilizations, and comprises high sand dunes, red rocks, narrow canyons and wide sand valleys and has cultural, historical and tourist significance.

Those who want to witness the Bedouin life and watch the stars can spend the night in the tents set up in the valley.

Nayif Ali, one of the young people in the region, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the camel, which is a travel tool for tourists, offers them the opportunity to experience Bedouin life in the desert.

Stating that tourists prefer to travel in the desert by camel, which is considered more comfortable and convenient than vehicles, Ali stated that no matter how steep and rough the ground is, camels can pass through these places.

"We have 25 camels belonging to different people here. This is our bread and butter. The distance traveled by a camel in the desert varies between 5 and 30 kilometers depending on the demand of the tourist. Tourists love to travel with camels because it is an experience that they cannot live in their own country, and they are very happy when they get on it," Ali said.

Stating that the cost of the camel trip varies according to the distance traveled, Ali noted the prices are between 7 and 25 dinars (approximately $9 and $35).

"It is incredibly enjoyable to ride a camel. We have a different experience that we do not have in our country. I love camels that allow us to have a pleasant trip in the Wadi Rum," German tourist Philip Fontwein, who was visiting the country, said.

Atallah ez-Zalabiye, guiding the tourists visiting the region, stated that the camel is the preferred travel tool for tourists who want to see the magical beauty of Wadi Rum, leave themselves in the arms of nature and enjoy the silence.