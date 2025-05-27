Though Rovinj may appear tiny on the map, once you step inside, it unfolds into a rich and legendary coastal town. The scent of salt deeply absorbed into its stone walls blends with centuries of history, making Rovinj an enchanting destination – especially for those dreaming of a fairy-tale seaside getaway this summer.

Exploring Adriatic

The Adriatic coast begins with Piran, Slovenia’s hidden paradise, and stretches southward to reveal countless hidden gems across different countries. This route offers so many treasures that it could easily fill your entire summer itinerary.

One of these gems is Rovinj, located at the opposite end of the Istria Peninsula from Piran. This time, however, the country is Croatia. Just half an hour south of Piran, you’ll cross into Croatian territory – a fascinating border region where it’s possible to fall asleep in one country and wake up in another within a single day.

Croatia’s Adriatic treasure

The Istria Peninsula, which includes Piran, is also home to Rovinj, one of Croatia’s secret paradises. Historically ruled by the Venetians, this peninsula still carries the breeze of Italy. Just like in Piran, Rovinj exudes a strong Italian charm.

In my opinion, Rovinj is a destination worth visiting in every season. The entire Adriatic coastline, from north to south, can be enjoyed not only in the summer but also during the quieter, more peaceful autumn and spring months. These seasons often bring a more relaxed atmosphere – perfect for exploring both the lively maritime tourism and the rich historical fabric of the region.

Unlike the famous Dalmatian coastlines that include cities like Dubrovnik and attract huge crowds, Rovinj remains less crowded. This means you can enjoy a more tranquil, pleasant vacation here.

What to do in Rovinj

Wander narrow streets

One of the best ways to experience Rovinj is by wandering through its maze of narrow streets. If you visit during the summer, you can end your stroll by plunging into the pristine Adriatic waters. Indulge in abundant seafood and breathe in the iodine-rich sea air.

Rovinj harbor

Rovinj’s harbor is a narrow inlet opening to the Adriatic Sea, home to small fishing boats, yachts and charming vessels. The colorful boats and the historic town rising behind them create a picture-perfect, romantic scene – ideal for photography and soaking in Rovinj’s unique spirit.

Looking up from the harbor toward the old town, the colorful houses and the bell tower of the Church of St. Euphemia might remind many of Italy’s Cinque Terre or Amalfi Coast. While I haven’t visited those places yet, Rovinj definitely has its own distinct soul.

Back Street in old town, Rovinj, Istria, Croatia. (Getty Images)

Streets of Old Town

Getting lost in the Old Town’s narrow alleys is one of Rovinj’s most delightful experiences. Wander, snap photos, shop for souvenirs and take a break with a coffee at Tito Square (Trg Marsala Tita), located right by the harbor.

Church of St. Euphemia

For one of the best views in Rovinj, climb the bell tower of the Church of St. Euphemia. Be prepared for a bit of a workout – there are 200 steps to reach the top - but the breathtaking panoramic views make it absolutely worth it.

Plaza Balota

Plaza Balota is a lovely spot to enjoy the sea, featuring stairs and walkways ideal for taking a restful break. The crystal-clear waters here can get crowded later in the day, so I recommend visiting at sunrise for a peaceful experience.

If you have time, you can also visit Zlatni Rt (Golden Cape) or Valdaliso Beach, both just a short drive from the old town.

Balbi’s Arch

If you’re unsure where to start exploring Rovinj, begin at Balbi’s Arch, the gateway to the Old Town (Stari Grad). This beautiful, intricately carved stone archway will captivate your eyes and heart. Beyond it lies Grisia Street, lined with picturesque houses, cafes and restaurants.

Farmer’s Market

Recharge with fresh and healthy foods at Rovinj’s Farmer’s Market. Sample fresh fruits and vegetables, and don’t miss the chance to taste local truffles – an Istrian specialty.

At the market in Rovinj, where locally grown fruit and vegetables are sold to customers. (Getty Images)

Brief rest at Mediterraneo

Enjoy a scenic break with views of St. Catherine Island at Mediterraneo, a cozy spot right by the water. Its colorful tables and comfy chairs offer a perfect place to relax. If you wish, you can take a delightful boat trip to nearby St. Catherine Island and Kızıl Island from here.

Final tips

Parking in the narrow streets can be challenging. Use nearby parking lots like Velika Valdibora and Mala Valdibora.

Rovinj offers a fantastic mix of Mediterranean, Italian and Balkan cuisines. Don’t miss tasting the region’s famous truffles.

Even without a fixed plan or itinerary, Rovinj guarantees a wonderful travel experience.

From Rovinj, you can continue southward to Pula and explore other stunning coastal towns of Croatia.