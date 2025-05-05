As summer approaches and its golden light begins to touch the horizon, I find myself drawn to write about a coastal destination – one that may offer an ideal escape for anyone still undecided about their summer getaway.

In this piece, I’ll take you to a lesser-known town along the Adriatic coast – one that many have never even heard of.

When you think of the Adriatic Sea, what comes to mind first? Dubrovnik, Budva, Kotor or Split, perhaps? Maybe Pula or Trieste?

These famous cities often steal the spotlight. But today, let me introduce you to a place you might not find easily on a map – a place that captivates those who do: Piran.

Cityscape of the old town of Piran, an ancient coastal village in Slovenia, showcasing its historic architecture and Mediterranean charm. (Shutterstock Photo)

Piran, located on Slovenia's narrow strip of Adriatic coastline known as the Slovenian Riviera, isn’t as popular as its neighbors. But if you're the kind of traveler who enjoys discovering hidden gems, this town is perfect for you.

Though Slovenia has only about 47 kilometers (29.21 miles) of coastline, seaside towns like Piran embody the country’s limited but striking coastal charm – and slowly but surely, they’re making their way onto the radar of curious travelers.

Set on the Istrian Peninsula, Piran once belonged to the Republic of Venice, a past that still echoes through its streets, squares and architecture. The influence is unmistakable – you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a quaint Italian town. Italian is still spoken here, and many streets and public squares are named after notable Italian figures.

Let’s take a walk through Piran and discover its timeless beauty.

Tartini Square (Tartinijev Trg)

Stepping into Tartini Square, the heart of Piran, you may feel transported straight into Italy. It resembles the elegant piazzas of Venice – bustling, historical and full of character.

View of Tartini Square from the heart of Piran’s Old Town, Slovenia, June 27, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

Named after Giuseppe Tartini, a celebrated composer and violinist born in Piran, the square was inaugurated in 1896. Today, a statue of Tartini holding his violin stands at its center. Around the square, you’ll find the town hall, charming cafes, shops, churches and hotels. Part of the square opens toward the harbor, offering glimpses of the sea.

For a full appreciation of its oval shape and setting, be sure to view the square from above.

Tartini’s House

Adjacent to the square is Tartini’s House, the birthplace and former home of Giuseppe Tartini. From its windows and terrace, you can look out over the square while listening to recordings of the composer’s music. The small museum inside displays his personal belongings, books, and of course, his cherished violin. It’s a space where the spirit of music lingers in the air.

Piran Old Town

Wandering through Piran’s Old Town, with its narrow alleyways and pastel-colored buildings, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time. The streets are perfect for leisurely strolls, with art galleries tucked into quiet corners and beautiful photo opportunities around every turn.

Look out for shops selling products made with salt harvested from the nearby salt pans – everything from chocolate to soap and solid shampoos.

St. George’s Church

Perched on a hilltop overlooking the town, St. George’s Church offers one of the best views in Piran. From here, you can see the Gulf of Trieste to one side and Tartini Square to the other. If you're lucky enough to find it open (churches in Piran are often closed when there are no services), step inside to admire its serene interior.

Perched on a hilltop overlooking the town, St. George’s Church offers one of the best views in Piran, Slovenia. (Shutterstock Photo)

Next to the church is a bell tower – climb to the top for an even more stunning panorama. The climb is steep, but the reward is worth every step.

Walls of Piran

Built to protect the town from maritime threats – especially during the Ottoman era – the town walls are an important part of Piran’s history. As the town expanded, new sections were added. From the top, you'll enjoy yet another unforgettable view of the red-roofed town and the sparkling Adriatic Sea.

Piran’s seaside promenade

No visit to Piran in summer is complete without spending time along the coastline. A short walk from Tartini Square takes you to a small harbor, and continuing toward the tip of the peninsula brings you to the rocky seafront. Here, people sunbathe on towels and dive into the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic.

Even if you don’t swim, take a moment to walk the promenade, breathe in the salty air and soak up the sun.

Before you leave Piran

Explore the charming, narrow streets of the Old Town

Capture postcard-worthy photos at every turn

Swim or sunbathe by the sea in the city center

Savor fresh seafood at local restaurants

Venture to nearby towns like Izola, Koper, and Portorož

Take a detour to Ljubljana, Lake Bled, or Lake Bohinj

Hop over to Croatia or Italy if time allows

Piran is a place that whispers stories through its streets, a place where the sea breeze carries hints of history and art. It may be small, but it leaves a lasting impression on the soul. And one day, as the scent of the sea fills the air, it just might call you back.