The best moments I remember about the summers of my childhood are probably when we went swimming. The excitement that bubbled up as I waited for the sparkle of the sea to come into view is indescribable. I remember wanting to throw myself into the azure blue as soon as possible. The salt of the sea mixed with the food my mother brought along and the golden sand surrounding us are still like a vivid photo in my mind. The water that felt cold at first and then its warm embrace marks some of my most peaceful moments. But the most beautiful time was when I floated on my back in the sea and watched the clouds in the sky with the gentle sway of the waves. I am an adult now, but I still try to figure out the shape of the clouds floating by every summer. As a beach lover, I am very lucky to be in Turkey because there are so many beautiful ones scattered all over the country. There are three different seas that surround us on three sides along with the Marmara Sea that separates two continents. There are many beautiful beaches on these seas, while some are known to everyone, others are still waiting to be discovered. One such beach is Sarımsaklı in Ayvalık, a quaint coastal town.

Sarımsaklı Beach

One of the popular beaches of the north Aegean is Sarımsaklı Beach. As it's part of the Aegean Sea, I must mention that the water that seems cold at first initially continues to feel that way for a while. But in a region where it can get quite hot, the cool water feels good. Sarımsaklı, which is located in the town of Küçükköy in Balıkesir's Ayvalık district, is free for all guests because it is a public beach. Tourists coming without sunbeds and umbrellas can easily rent them there.

Since the Mediterranean climate dominates the geography where Sarımsaklı Beach is located, which stretches for 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), summers are quite hot and sometimes even dry. The beach, which is one of the most beautiful on the Aegean region, is actually comprised of 22 separate beaches. And this entire beach line has golden sand.

Another beautiful aspect is the turquoise depths that welcome you. While swimming in the clear water, you can easily explore the bottom of the sea without goggles. One of the Blue Flag beaches in the region is Sarımsaklı Beach. The Blue Flag is an award given by the Foundation for Environmental Education to beaches and marinas that meet certain criteria. The main criteria of the foundation, which operates in 44 countries, are the quality of the water, ensuring the beach order and safety, environmental management, and directing environmental education and information activities. Since Sarımsaklı public beach meets all these criteria, it is one of the Blue Flag beaches in the region.

Origins of the name

The beach has been affected by important historical and social developments to date. The story behind its name, which translate into English as garlicky, is interesting. The name of the beach comes from the yellowish stones that were mined to be used in the construction of churches and houses in the region and was likened to the color of garlic. It is known that settlement began in Sarımsaklı and its surroundings in the 15th century. While Gateluzio, the prince of Lesbos Island, was obliged to pay taxes to the Ottoman Empire, when he delayed his payments, the sultan of the period, Sultan Mehmed II – also known as Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror, sent a navy to Midilli. After the island of Lesbos was taken, janissaries were placed in the area where the beach is located. The next social event that changed the fate of the region occurred when Turks from Yugoslavia and Greece began to settle in this region. Today, the region has become a holiday resort frequently visited by local and foreign tourists.

How to get to Sarımsaklı

The beach area is home to many hotels, while there are also many others located in Ayvalık, which is only eight kilometers (5 miles) away and easily accessible with buses and minibuses. It is also 1 1/2 hours away from the city of Balıkesir, the center of the namesake province. Both cities are served by frequent intercity bus services from Istanbul and Ankara. If you prefer to take a flight, you can use the Edremit Airport.

Access to Sarımsaklı Beach, which is located in a relatively central location, is convenient. And the beach that awaits you at the end of the journey will tick a lot of boxes of an ideal holiday. Have a nice holiday, in advance!