As Bodrum rises to rival Ibiza, it cements its place as a premier destination for the global jet set. The iconic Scorpios from Mykonos are making waves in Bodrum, Türkiye, promising a blend of luxury, culture and cutting-edge music.

As luxury Mayfair restaurants open Turkish outposts, superyachts dock in droves and the world’s chicest hotel brands rush to open their doors, Bodrum is rapidly becoming the new playground for the global elite.

Among the most exciting developments is the arrival of one of Greece’s most iconic summer clubs, Scorpios, which is set for a grand expansion, starting with a new location in Bodrum in 2024. Established in 2015 by Thomas Heyne and Mario Hertel, Scorpios is renowned for its sunset music rituals, which invite international DJs and local artists to play during the golden hour and into the night.

One of the most notable highlights is the return of renowned DJ and producer Valeron. Alongside his band, he will create an ethereal soundscape by fusing native Greek instruments with contemporary basslines. This ritualistic musical experience is just a glimpse of what’s to come at Scorpios Bodrum.

The lineup of world-class DJs and performers continues with Damian Lazarus, one of the most respected producers in the contemporary house and techno scene. He will deliver musical alchemy, joined by the eclectic Tolga Koray. Ghenway Nemnom will enchant audiences with earth-inspired sounds, blending percussive tones and melodies from the ancient Arabic qanun, accompanied by Clint Lee.

RE: KÜLTURA will take listeners on an auditory journey worldwide with a live performance combining Greek instrumentation, pulsating rhythms and traditional elements. Satori’s blend of groove-laden electronica and live instrumentals, followed by Sorä's organic house set inspired by his Oriental and Balkan roots, promises a cinematic sound experience.

Other notable performances include Stories Of Dharma, featuring shamanic chanting, wild percussion and deep electronic elements and Murmusica, who will lead an ensemble of skilled musicians in a hybrid of electronic beats and organic textures. Adding to the mix, Türkiye's multidisciplinary Avangart Tabldot will present cutting-edge, cross-genre sounds, while Copenhagen’s captivating electronic act, Tripolism, will weave together elements of trance, heavy kicks, and mesmerizing percussion. Islandman will bridge Turkish psychedelia and African influences with mellow electronic structures and spacey live guitars, while Turkish duo Derun will offer their deep, expressive interpretation of electronica.

Talking with Thomas Heyne

When Thomas Heyne, co-founder of Scorpios Mykonos, first set foot in Bodrum, he wasn't just looking for another picturesque location. His mission was to transplant the essence of Mykonos’ famed Scorpios to the Turkish Riviera. The story of how Scorpios made their way from the sun-soaked beaches of Mykonos to the vibrant coast of Bodrum is a tale of vision, passion and a bit of serendipity.

I had the pleasure of meeting Thomas Heyne at Scorpios' expansive new location in Bodrum, spanning over 75,000 square meters. As we sat overlooking the serene Aegean waters, Heyne shared the journey that brought Scorpios to Türkiye, bypassing other glamorous locales like Tulum and Dubai.

Since opening, Scorpios Bodrum has become a symbol of the seamless fusion of two worlds. It’s a place where the free-spirited ethos of Mykonos meets the rich cultural tapestry of Bodrum. Heyne’s journey is a testament to the power of vision and the magic that can happen when different cultures come together to create something truly unique.

In Thomas Heyne's words, "Bringing Scorpios to Bodrum was not just about expanding a brand; it was about sharing a piece of our soul with a new audience and creating a space where people can connect on a deeper level." With that, Bodrum gained not just a venue but a new heartbeat.

Heyne recounted the serendipitous moment he discovered the site for Scorpios Bodrum. "Two years ago, I passed by boat through the bay where Scorpios is now located. The moment I saw this place, I knew I had found my dream location," he said, his eyes gleaming with excitement. This immediate connection to the natural beauty of Bodrum sealed the decision for Scorpios' next chapter.