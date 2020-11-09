Footage showed a fascinating sea of clouds Monday that hovered over Kaçkar Mountains in Turkey’s northwestern Rize province.

Every year, thousands of nature lovers visit the mountains to see the beauty of Kaçkar.

Today, after two days of intermittent snowfall at Kaçkar’s Huser Plateau, at an altitude of 2,700 meters (8,858 feet), the snow there measured 30 centimeters (11.8 inches).

The mountains are adored by adventure and photography enthusiasts as they have become a popular destination in recent years for people who love posting on social media.

Stretching 130 kilometers along the coast of the Black Sea and standing at an almighty 3,900 meters, the Kaçkar Mountains also offer off-piste skiing and an unforgettable experience on untouched snow. With over 150 summits, the mountain range has hundreds of drop points.