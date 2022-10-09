As the hot energy of the summer months and the strong lights of the sun slowly fade away, we welcome the cold and cloudy days that sometimes lead people to feel melancholy. Although people are divided into summer lovers and winter lovers, it is an unchangeable fact that each season has its own beauty. So, as the crowded and cheerful days of summer are replaced by the sometimes lonely but calm and peaceful days of winter, I have prepared a small list of unique destinations to be seen in Türkiye in autumn.

I hope you enjoy reading it with a cup of hot coffee.

Yedigöller is a national park consisting of seven lakes, in Bolu, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Yedigöller National Park

Yedigöller National Park is as the name suggests a national park, located in the province of Bolu in the Black Sea region. There are seven lakes in the national park, namely Büyükgöl, Seringöl, Deringöl, Nazlıgöl, Küçükgöl, İncegöl and Sazlıgöl, thus the name Yedigöller, which literally translates to "seven lakes."

Beech trees dominate the vegetation in the park but there are also oak, hornbeam, alder, larch, yellow pine, fir, elm, linden and yew trees. Yedigöller National Park also has a strong infrastructure for scientific studies and research. The national park, which hosts many plant species and wild animals, has the most beautiful mixed natural forests in Türkiye.

With its quiet and calm structure, beautiful landscapes, different landforms, walking paths, waterfalls and slopes decorated with various kinds of plants and trees, the national park welcomes people for recreational activities such as picnicking, resting, photography, sports and camping.

You can also stay in tents or caravans in the 1-hectare camping area. Accommodation and restaurant services are also provided in bungalow houses with a total of 72 beds, consisting of 18 units in the park.

It is possible to see every tone of autumn's colors here, almost like a rainbow.

Yedigöller National Park and its seven lakes are dazzling in the autumn, in Bolu, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Cappadocia

Cappadocia is located in the heart of central Türkiye. The region is a popular tourist destination as it has many sites with unique geological, historical and cultural features. The most important towns and destinations in Cappadocia are Ürgüp, Göreme, Ihlara Valley, Selime, Güzelyurt, Uçhisar, Avanos and Zelve.

The most visited underground cities of the dazzling region are Derinkuyu, Kaymaklı, Gaziemir and Özkonak. The best historical mansions and cave houses for tourists to stay in are in Ürgüp, Göreme, Güzelyurt and Uçhisar.

The traditional Cappadocia houses and pigeon houses carved into the rocks show the authenticity and the history of the region. These houses were built on the slopes in the 19th century either from rocks or from cut stones.

Cappadocia is a popular tourist destination all seasons of the year, in Nevşehir, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Those who come from various parts of the world to visit Cappadocia, which is a UNESCO World Natural and Cultural Heritage Site, participate in nature tours that can be done on horseback or in ATV vehicles in the valleys covered with different shades of yellow.

The fairy chimneys and the colors of autumn enchant those who see them in magnificent harmony.

Tourists can also take in the visual richness from a bird's eye view with the hot air balloon tours or enjoy the scenery in the Göreme Open Air Museum, the Zelve and Paşabağı ruins, the Uçhisar and Ortahisar Castles or the Zemi, Devrent, Güllü, Aşk and Güvercinlik Valleys and take lots of photos.

Lake Sapanca is a short ride from the major city of Istanbul for a trip in autumn, in Sakarya, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Maşukiye

A family-sized winter holiday where you can relax by the fireplace while your child enjoys the snow, or a few peaceful days in the lap of nature ... Whatever your purpose for a holiday, Maşukiye has everything you need!

Maşukiye, a town in Kocaeli's Kartepe district, is very popular with its dazzling nature and peaceful atmosphere. The town takes its name from "maşuk" meaning "lover" and has been the honeymoon route of the surrounding provinces for a long time.

That's exactly why it is said that people who come to Maşukiye will fall in love, and why the town came to be known as the Village of Lovers.

The fact that there are tourist spots such as Lake Sapanca in the north and Kartepe in the south also increases its attractiveness.

Kazdağı, or Mount Kaz, forms the border between the Marmara and Aegean regions, in Balıkesir, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Kazdağı National Park

Kazdağı is a nature-themed national park located in the Edremit district of Balıkesir. The park takes its name from Kazdağı or Mount Kaz – also known as Mount Ida – which forms the border between the Marmara and Aegean regions.

The national park, which has an area of ​​over 21,000 hectares and is home to almost a thousand plant species, is a natural wonder. Breathing the fresh air in Mount Kaz is an opportunity you should not miss. Not only in public perception but also scientifically, the oxygen level of the mountains competes with the Swiss Alps.

The mountains will suit a sea holiday route that includes the cool waters of the Marmara, as well as a winter holiday consisting entirely of natural and historical sites.

Kaz Mountains National Park has three peaks, Sarıkız, Karataş and Baba Hill. It is prohibited to enter these areas without a guide. Visitors are not allowed to pitch tents or park caravans in the park, except in the controlled areas indicated by officials.

There are many options from bungalow houses to luxury hotels for a holiday in touch with nature in the Kaz Mountains.

Autumn in Borçka's Karagöl is a magnificent sight to behold, in Artvin, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Artvin

Artvin, which has the characteristics of the Black Sea, Mediterranean and continental climates, and is among the first choices of nature lovers with its rich vegetation, unspoiled natural lakes, waterfalls and national parks, is reminiscent of oil paintings with its shades of red, orange and brown in autumn.

Şavşat, whose reputation has increased after receiving the title of "slow city" at the Cittaslow 2015 General Assembly held in Italy's Milan, is among the first choices of those who want to spend time in nature, away from the stress and noise of the city.

In the Macahel region, which is located on the skirts of Karçal Mountain and under the protection of UNESCO, the autumn brings with it unforgettable views.

About 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Şavşat, Karagöl is one of Türkiye's most beautiful national parks and a corner of paradise, a breathtaking natural beauty that looks like it came straight out of a postcard. The thing to keep in mind is that there is another Karagöl in Artvin in the Borçka region, so do not mix the two.

You can camp in the campsites or stay in a hotel or bungalow.

Since Artvin is in a mountainous geography, you come across beautiful plateaus, every one more dazzling than the previous one. While it is not possible to visit all of them, you should definitely spend time in a few that suit your route.