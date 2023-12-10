In the dazzling urban landscape of Singapore, a new exciting option awaits tourists: the opportunity to stay in retired buses situated in the peaceful Changi Village area.

The Bus Collective introduces itself as a resort hotel featuring 20 generously proportioned buses skillfully reimagined into "elegant and eco-conscious luxury suites," as proudly proclaimed by its proprietors.

The priciest category features round queen-size beds and spacious bathtubs in suites called the "King George" and "Queen Victoria."

Three to four guests can use around 45 square meters of coach space during their stay. There are also specially equipped rooms for older people and people with disabilities.

Bedrooms of "The Bus Collective" hotel in Changi Village, Singapore, Nov. 5, 2023. (dpa Photo)

Although all vehicles have been completely renovated, some characteristic features from their time on the streets of Singapore have been retained – such as the steering wheel and driver's seat.

You're unfortunately not allowed to take your bus for a spin around the hotel's 8,600 square-meter grounds, but the hotel says it organizes bus tours that can be booked from its site – for example to the offshore island of Pulau Ubin.

With its long history, beach promenade, and picturesque coastline, the Changi Village neighborhood, located near the airport, is certainly not a bad spot to spend a night on a bus.