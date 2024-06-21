Sorrento, one of the most enjoyable destinations to visit, is known as the jewel of Italy. This region, referred to as the Amalfi Coast, stretches 50 kilometers (31 miles) along the seaside from Sorrento to Salerno. With its panoramic views, lemon trees and crystal-clear sea, it is a perfect place to spend a delightful summer.

Travel Information

Turkish Airlines operates two daily flights from Istanbul to Naples Airport, with an average flight duration of 1 hour and 50 minutes. From Naples Airport, the transfer to Sorrento by car takes approximately 60 minutes. Alternatively, you can reach the port in front of the hotels in 30 minutes via a boat transfer from Naples port.

Hotels

Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria

Open all year, this iconic hotel, celebrating its 190th anniversary, is run by Guido Fiorentino and his family, who are the sixth generation of owners.

With 79 rooms, the hotel impresses with its location, service and warm hospitality, earning a perfect score of 5/5 by me.

Interior of a suite at Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria, Sorrento, Italy, April 29, 2024. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

Located in the heart of Sorrento, the hotel boasts lush gardens and endless sea views and has hosted numerous world stars and royalty over the years.

The hotel features three restaurants and three bars. Under the leadership of Chef Antonino Montefusco, the restaurants blend Italian cuisine with local ingredients, offering an extraordinary dining experience. The Michelin-starred Terrazza Bosquet restaurant stands out for its impressive dishes and presentations.

La Minervetta Hotel

This 12-room boutique hotel was originally built as a family home in the 1950s and became a hotel in the 1970s. Owner Marco Cacace, an interior designer, personally oversees every detail.

La Minervetta Hotel's unique decor and strategic placement of art pieces add to its charm, Sorrento, Italy, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

The hotel's unique decor and strategic placement of art pieces add to its charm. Each room features large windows with stunning sea views, vibrant decor and top-notch service, providing a luxurious experience.

Located 500 meters from Sorrento's center, the hotel offers easy access to the beach and fishing village via private stairs.

La Minervetta Hotel's room interior, Sorrento, Italy, April 29, 2024. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

Restaurants

Donna Sofia

An authentic Italian restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, live Italian music, a large open kitchen and delicious pasta dishes. Donna Sofia promises an entertaining evening and I highly recommend it for a night out.

Pizza Aurora

Situated in the heart of Sorrento at Piazza Tasso, Pizzeria Aurora is perfect for lunch with its wood-fired pizzas and a pleasant terrace. My favorite dishes are tomato starters, mozzarella salad and eggplant melanzane.

Bagni Sant’Anna

Located on the bay next to Sorrento, this restaurant is ideal for seafood lovers. With a 180-degree sea view, stunning sunsets, and delightful dishes, it is perfect for a memorable dinner. Remember to bring a light jacket as evenings can get a little cool, even in the hot summer of Italy.

Raki

A must-visit for ice cream lovers, Raki has two branches in Sorrento. Known for its homemade ice creams and variety of flavors, it offers something for everyone. Their lemon and tiramisu flavors are highly recommended, and it's a popular spot, especially in the evenings.

Day Trips from Sorrento

While in Sorrento, don't miss out on these recommended day trips:

Amalfi Coast

The cruise ship Sea Cloud docked near Amalfi on the Amalfi Coast, Italy, June 10, 2024 (Getty Images)

Capri

View of sorrento peninsular from the island of capri, Italy, July 7, 2017. (Getty Images)

Ischia

Vesuvius tours