Early Sunday morning, in the freezing temperatures of January 2022, I landed at Cluj-Napoca airport. It was a low-cost flight scheduled to stop in Cluj-Napoca for seven hours. Although the Wizz Air flight arrived on time, I found myself completely fatigued.

The airport displayed airplane models reflecting historic developments in aviation. After resting on a sofa-cum-chair and charging my mobile for about 20 minutes at the adjacent desk, I felt like giving into irresistible sleepiness and laying down on a rather uncomfortable bench.

One should be acquainted with the challenges that come with traveling via a package deal. Perhaps, I was coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has relatively modern airports designed to comfort passengers.

It was 5 a.m., and I had to wait until 12:50 p.m. to catch the next flight to Manchester, U.K. Traveling often involves facing unpleasant circumstances, and waiting entangles the anguish of experiences.

After resisting discomfort until 7 a.m., I finally figured out that the best remedy would be to perform ablution. The Cluj-Napoca airport offers a prayer facility for all faiths located on its first floor.

After praying, I found myself in a constant battle with time that seemed too cramped. Whether it's a state of mind or a reality, when you are in a rush, things often go awry. Every test brings ease, doesn’t it? After failing to find an adjacent hotel for a few hours, I returned to the waiting area and joined dozens of people ready to travel to different European destinations by EasyJet and Wizz Air flights.

Normally, routine life starts slightly late on Sundays in Europe. Often, local transportation services run limited rides, and even supermarkets and few amenities open around 10 a.m.

The long wait came to an end with a pleasant surprise. I met a Romanian couple, Florin Pangratiu and Steliana Pangratiu, who returned to their hometown, Cluj-Napoca, after having a festive season break in the Roman city of Catania.

At first glance, I asked Florin for directions to the city center. It took a few minutes after the introduction to become friends. I shared my initial travel experiences of Romania back in 2002 and 2003, the years when I came with a team of Pakistani journalists to mark the Pakistan-Romania friendship ceremony in Bucharest.

Both countries honored their legendary poets, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Mihai Eminescu. Our trip was part of the ceremonial gatherings involving the naming of popular streets in Islamabad and Bucharest.

Florin, a football enthusiast, and Steliana, a quiet professional lady, both eagerly became my guides. We continued sharing our travel adventures while boarding the bus to Cluj-Napoca city center. I needed a cup of coffee to recharge myself on an icy morning as the airport shops were closed. The Cluj-Napoca airport offers admirable transport links at reasonable prices, and the buses run frequently every 15 minutes.

We excitedly shared our travel treasures and briefly exchanged information on the cost of living crisis in Europe, mainly resulting from poor handling of political challenges. Often, it appears that accompanying wonderful people and engaging in thought-provoking discussions, time goes quickly and even long journeys sound ephemeral.

Daily Sabah writer Irfan Raja visits the city center of Cluj-Napoca, Romania. (Irfan Raja Daily Sabah)

The Majestic Cluj-Napoca

Cluj-Napoca's beauty can be observed but can't be described in words. A Roman city that brilliantly preserved its finest historic roots stretches over two millennia.

Notable chronicles affirm that Cluj-Napoca was the name of a Roman citadel in what is now the city center. My hosts invited me to Cafeteria Carpati, one of the oldest coffee bars in Cluj-Napoca. I speak highly of coffee because it is an instant antidote.

I remember during my state-sponsored visit to Romania back in 2002, Mr. Dutsu, a prominent Romanian businessperson and politician, welcomed me to his villa in Poiana Brasov, one of the world's stunning ski resorts in Romania.

Poiana Brasov is worth visiting during the summer season. The city is famous for bear hunting and its Massif festival, which will take place on March 14-17, 2024.

Today, Florin and Steliana have extended a similarly warm welcoming gesture. They paid for the yummy cakes and coffee, thus reminding me of Mr. Dutsu, who invited me to lunches and dinners.

Sitting at Carpati, I sensed Florin and Steliana's enthusiasm as they continued to describe their hometown Cluj-Napoca's history, culture and traditions. Being strangers and yet instantly turned utterly welcoming hosts reflected their tenderness.

Steliana fervently elucidated the buildings and statues around Cluj-Napoca's city center. One of the most spectacular buildings proudly standing in Cluj-Napoca's city center is the statue of Matthias Corvinus, also known as the Mathias Rex statue.

Erecting statues of illustrious individuals is a tradition in Europe to honor those who served their countries and contributed to humanity and society. The next prominent statue depicts Marton Aron, a Catholic bishop who was imprisoned during the communist period for his fidelity to his faith.

At this junction, the Banffy Palace, now an art museum, the National Bank and the Continental Hotel buildings display exemplary architecture. Additionally, the nearby Gothic Church (Saint Michael) is the second biggest Gothic church between Istanbul and Vienna, making the city square admirable. No doubt, Cluj-Napoca is a city of architectural marvels.

The old municipal building, the Teatrul Opera building, and the Curtea de Apel Cluj are iconic spectacles in Piata Unirii, designating Cluj-Napoca as a city of art. In short, the best option is to read Roxana Coman’s "fascinating facts" about Cluj-Napoca.

I noted several distinctions of Cluj-Napoca. One of its unique features is its world-class universities. The city is home to around 100,000 international students, many of whom are expected to make a difference in the world. On this note, I can draw a comparison between Cluj-Napoca and Leeds, which is one of the largest student-populated cities in the United Kingdom.

Naturally inclined toward education, I was flabbergasted to learn Cluj-Napoca is home to 10 leading universities. No doubt, Cluj-Napoca is an educational hub that offers quality university education at an affordable price.

Cluj-Napoca’s additional distinctive feature comprises the center of the Transylvania Film Festival (which is currently open), and especially its young and friendly inhabitants have turned the city into a welcoming place for foreigners of diverse backgrounds. Of course, I have firsthand experience after experiencing extraordinary hospitality.

Florin and Steliana stood at the bus stop until I finally boarded the airport shuttle. I added an everlasting memory of meeting warm and caring Romanians to my travel diary.

While saying goodbye to wonderful hosts, I promised to come back to Cluj-Napoca for a thorough exploration during the summer. On my way back to Leeds aboard an EasyJet flight, I pondered why nations go to war with each other. The more people travel and talk to each other, the better to eliminate racism and hostility.