When we envision experiencing a new country, most travelers tend to focus on the destinations we want to see more so than on the cultural experiences they have to offer. Of course, seeing historical sites and stunning geography is the main driver for many to travel, but having the opportunity to experience how others actually live life in ways that differ can be just as meaningful.

In Türkiye, there are a number of traditions that provide deep insight into the lifestyle and values that provide a different perspective for visitors. Taking part in some of these key activities should also be on a Bucket List for Türkiye.

The following are 10 of the top rituals for Turks that foreigners must experience:

Try a Turkish breakfast:

Indulging in a real Turkish breakfast spread, of the likes found in homes or in restaurants specializing in breakfast is an absolute must-do experience for anyone visiting Türkiye. While hotels will offer up a simplistic version, what I refer to is the truly lavish spreads that are offered when the meal is the star.

A traditional Turkish breakfast consists of an array of savory and sweet dishes such as olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, various kinds of cheese (like beyaz peynir and kaşar), jams, honey, butter, eggs and freshly baked bread. Different places offered varied accompaniments such as the Turkish sausage sucuk, the tomato and pepper egg dish menemen, fried dough referred to as pişi, the sesame-crusted simit, börek pastries and so much more. The only thing certain is that it will be accompanied by piping hot Turkish tea, with some venues even providing individual pots for each table.

Turks love to enjoy a slow-paced and lengthy breakfast with family and friends and the meal signifies the importance of eating together and showcases Türkiye’s wide culinary palate.

Traditional Turkish breakfast with a view of the Bosporus, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Eat like a local:

Turkish cuisine is famed for its kebabs, fish, meze, pides, breakfast and baklava, but there is a vast array of other flavors foreigners should try that are not regularly on offer at tourist spots.

But I implore you to seek out the home cooking establishments (ev yemeği), taste the stews and soups, try the country’s traditional salted yogurt drink ayran and bitter fermented turnip beverage şalgam and give that street food offal a try. Not only will you get to taste foods that are not included in the expected tourist menu, but you get to experience the true Turkish warmth and hospitality of these more casual and authentic venues.

Hamam or thermal bath:

Indulge in a centuries-old tradition by visiting a Turkish hamam or thermal bath. While the practice is admittedly dwindling in recent decades, it used to be that every neighborhood had a local hammam and women and men would frequent them with their friends, with the hammam being open for men on some days and women the others.

When you go to a Turkish bath, you get to experience the tranquil ambiance of the hammam, many of which are historical, and you'll experience a ritualistic cleansing process involving steam, scrubbing and relaxation. Türkiye is also blessed with a number of thermal springs, which they like to also frequent together in groups. Many have facilities with shared or individual pools to soak in.

You get to bathe in the fashion that has taken place here over the ages and have an authentic and unique rejuvenating experience with others.

Visit a barber or coiffure:

Treat yourself to a traditional grooming experience at a Turkish barber or coiffure. Turks regularly go to the barber and coiffure, and for foreigners who also give it a go, it can become one of their favorite experiences.

Turkish barbers are famed for their foamy razor shaves, massages and aromatic lotions in a relaxed atmosphere. The coiffures here in Türkiye are bustling, as many women will just pop in to get their hair blown dry and done up or to get waxed.

Getting your hair done here in Türkiye is not an extravagance. It is an everyday, feel-good, pampering and fun self-care routine that we all deserve here in Türkiye, whether for women or men.

Hang out at a tea garden:

Unwind in a charming tea garden, or "çay bahçesi," and savor the simple pleasure of sipping çay (Turkish tea) while surrounded by lush greenery and serene surroundings. Engage in leisurely conversations with friends or locals as you enjoy the tranquil atmosphere and watch the world go by.

Turks love to frequent these venues alone or in groups. Some just serve tea and coffee, while others may also offer ‘tost’, which is Turkish for “grilled cheese.” Most will have a backgammon set lying around, or you can simply soak in the ambiance and enjoy people-watching.

Traditional Turkish coffee cup with ornaments in front of a view of a mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Get your fortune read:

Did you know that Turkish coffee also doubles as a vessel for reading one’s future? That’s right, the grounds that remain in the bottom of each cup are believed to reveal the destiny of the drinker.

When the person drinking the coffee is down to the final bit of liquid and grinds at the bottom of the cup, they make a wish, cover the cup with the saucer, and spin it horizontally three times. Afterward, they flip it over and lay it on the table. Once it has set a little, a fortune teller will pick up the cup and read your fortune based on the images that the grounds form on the internal surface of the cup.

While it may seem like a difficult task to seek out a fortune teller, it is not. Chances are high that if you go through the wish-making and turning process with the cup and leave it sitting upside-down on your table, someone may very well offer to read your fortune. This is because defining meaning from the grounds is a skill many Turks possess as they are aware of what the different symbolism is believed to mean.

Farmers market:

Seriously, you haven’t truly experienced Türkiye if you haven’t gone to their farmers’ markets. After all, it is where most of the country’s food is sourced from, making it also one of the most frequented and consistent rituals of most Turks throughout the country.

Every neighborhood has a local farmers market, known as “Pazar,” and they are colorful, lively places. You get to taste and try the fruits, olives and cheeses on offer here, among many other local delights. Immerse yourself in the vibrant sights, sounds, and flavors as you wander through bustling stalls brimming with fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, cheeses, olives and other local produce.

Engage with friendly vendors, sample seasonal delights, and soak up the lively atmosphere of this cultural institution. It's a fantastic way to connect with the local community and experience the rich culinary heritage of Türkiye.

Visit a mosque (Cami):

Discover the architectural and spiritual beauty of a Turkish mosque, or "cami." Step inside these sacred spaces adorned with intricate tile work, calligraphy and ornate domes. Marvel at the peaceful ambiance as you observe worshippers engaging in prayer or simply take a moment for quiet contemplation.

Keep in mind, though, that women should be veiled when entering a mosque, and it is best to not go to a mosque solely for visiting during prayer time.

Go to a football game:

Experience the passion and excitement of Turkish football by attending a live match at a local stadium. Join fervent fans as they cheer on their favorite teams with chants, flags and colorful banners. Immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere of the stadium as you witness the drama and intensity of the game unfold before your eyes. Trust me, you’ll be hard-pressed to decide what to watch – the fans or the football – but it will be a quick immersion into the warm-blooded and passionate Turkish culture.

Get on a boat:

Most destinations that foreigners tend to visit also tend to have a boat culture, and if so, I implore you to experience it. Whether it’s a ferryboat ride in Istanbul or a leisurely cruise along the Bosporus, a day trip or a Blue Cruise in the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea, getting on a boat offers a unique perspective of Türkiye's stunning landscapes and rich maritime heritage.