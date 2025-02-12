When planning a family getaway to Türkiye, most tourists head straight to the sublime cities of Istanbul, Cappadocia or the sun-soaked resorts on the scenic southern coasts. While these hot spots are must-visit destinations, all worth seeing, the country has so much more for families to explore. My recent winter getaway to Kocaeli was nothing short of magical – it not only captivated me but also left me eager to return for more adventure, nature and family fun.

Often overshadowed by its popular neighbor Istanbul and referred to as the industrial capital of Türkiye, Kocaeli is a stunning spot for a family getaway, offering a wide range of activities for everyone during all seasons. Whether you love nature, history, the beach or winter activities, the province will dazzle you with its countless recreation and vacation options. Its close proximity to Istanbul makes it easily accessible, with advanced public transportation options, which can let you experience nature and other activities that can be planned as day trips to liven up your vacation in Türkiye.

From skiing and winter sports in Kartepe to swimming in Kandıra’s beaches, you can spend a wonderful time at the city’s fun nature parks and zoos like Ormanya, travel through history at ancient ruins and Ottoman-era landmarks and enjoy local delicacies for a truly unforgettable family experience.

Skiiers ride the lift at Kartepe Ski Resort. (Shutterstock File Photo)

Here’s how to make the most of your family trip to Kocaeli, no matter the season.

Kartepe for skiing, tobogganing, camping and more

Kartepe – which literally means snow hill – is a must-visit spot if you’re visiting the city during winter months and your children love winter activities.

Conveniently located some 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Istanbul, you can ski, snowboard or toboggan at Kartepe Ski Resort, take skiing lessons, enjoy breathtaking views and get cozy at nearby lodges.

Kuzuyayla Nature Park is a great option if you are not in the mood for skiing but want your children to enjoy the snow or hike among the snow-covered trees. The park, located on the slopes of the mountain, is easily accessible with the newly opened cable car – known to be one of the longest cable cars in the country – which takes you on a 20-minute trip on 10-person gondolas, letting families carry their skiing and tobogganing equipment.

The cable car to Kuzuyayla Park, Kartepe, Kocaeli, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Nurbanu Kızıl)

Once in Kuzuyayla Park, you will get a chance to enjoy beautiful snowy views or the hues of a lush forest, depending on the season. The facilities effectively run by the municipality offer free and clean washrooms, affordable food, coffee and dining options. When planning a trip to Kuzuyayla, travelers should take into consideration that the cable car is closed for maintenance one day per week.

Kocaeli’s mystic natural wonder, Sisli Vadi – which means foggy valley – is the perfect misty escape location with its forests, rolling hills and picturesque views. Taking a daytime stroll in Sisli Vadi’s dreamy ambiance will mesmerize you. Families with children can enjoy the adventure park across different seasons and snow tubing in winter months.

Breathtaking beaches and coves

The city offers a wide variety of beaches where your family can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, water sports, diving and more.

Kumcağız, Kefken, Kovanağzı, Cebeci and Sarısu beaches in the Kandıra region are perfect for nature and family trips, with their velvety soft sand, camping sites and pine forests.

Kumcağız Beach on the Black Sea coast, Kocaeli, July 23, 2019. (Shutterstock File Photo)

If you’re seeking calmer spots for swimming, Bağırganlı and Kerpe beaches will stun you with their unique rock formations and calm blue waters where you can do diving and snorkeling. Sardala Cove and Cennet Havuzu (Paradise Pool) are especially must-see spots because of their vivid waters, thrilling rock formations and pristine natural landscape. The cove’s highlight, Cennet Havuzu is a stunning natural pool formed as a result of coastal erosion, offering a serene and secluded swimming spot.

The cliffs of Kerpe at sunset, July 6, 2022. (Shutterstock File Photo)

Surrounded by cliffs and greenery, this hidden gem is perfect for those seeking tranquility, adventure, and postcard-worthy scenery. Although not a beach, Maşukiye is also a perfect spot to visit in the warmer months. Known for its picturesque waterfalls tucked among the forests, Maşukiye offers a wide range of exciting outdoor adventures, including ziplining, horseback riding and scenic hikes. It’s also famous for its local breakfast, served in charming riverside cabins surrounded by nature.

Fun at wildlife parks, zoos, playgrounds

Kocaeli is home to some of Türkiye’s largest wildlife parks and zoos and will surely impress your family with its options.

Ormanya Wildlife Park in Izmit is a paradise for families, offering something for everyone. Think of North America’s entertainment farms but bigger, with scenic walking and cycling trails, a wildlife rehabilitation center, an open-air library, picnic areas, a zoo, a campsite, dining options and its famous Hobbit houses. Best of all? Entry is completely free for all visitors. One of the highlights of Ormanya, the Ormanköy Hobbit houses surrounded by oak trees transport visitors into an enchanting world, providing the perfect opportunity to take magical photos for the best family memories. Bookworms will fall in love with Ormanya’s open-air forest library, where you can enjoy reading a book in the tranquil atmosphere of the woods and listening to the sound of birds. Ormanya’s forest school also offers interactive experiences with its wildlife and environmental workshops, arts, rhythm, drama and farming workshops for children, which try to help them establish a bond with nature. Whether you head to Ormanya’s zoo – which hosts over 860 animals – wildlife conservation areas or take a leisurely stroll around the park, you will come across different animal species and can also visit the insectarium.

Faruk Yalçın Zoo and Botanical Park in Darıca, considered one of the most diverse wildlife parks in the country, is also a hit with families as you can spend a whole day filled with fun activities in nature. The zoo is home to at least 250 animal species, including tigers, lions, monkeys, reptiles and endangered animals, as part of conservation efforts. Children will love feeding sessions with goats, rabbits and ponies at the farm. As a member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), the zoo carries out conservation programs for endangered species and donates its revenue to the preservation and protection of animal and plant species.

Yuvacık Dam offers visitors stunning lake views, ideal for picnicking, hiking and immersing in nature, while Aytepe Summer Slide lets visitors enjoy a thrilling alpine coaster passing through greenery, delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience. For those seeking relaxation, the ancient hot springs in Gölcük (Gölcük Yazlık Ilıcası) provide a retreat with soothing, mineral-rich thermal waters, saunas, Turkish baths and family pools perfect for unwinding.

More family fun

Constructed on the ruins of Seka Paper Factory, Sekapark in Izmit is considered to be one of the largest urban parks in the world. With its picnic areas, playgrounds, light towers, sports complexes with a football field, basketball and tennis courts, skate park, mini golf course, and indoor sports halls, Sekapark also features the Paper Museum, Kocaeli Science Center, exhibition halls and more.

Sekapark in Izmit, Kocaeli, Aug. 22, 2025. (Photo by Nurbanu Kızıl)

The park boasts a range of unique recreational attractions, from a carousel and cycling paths to a grass amphitheater, a kite hill, an artificial beach, and six man-made hills. Visitors can also explore a rose garden, scenic cafes, and seafood restaurants. Izmit’s historic fairground, which includes an amusement park, is also a fun place to visit, with festivals, fairs and more. Ballıkayalar Nature Park, Beşkayalar Nature Park, Eriklitepe Nature Park, Suadiye Nature Park and Başiskele waterfront are also worth seeing if you’re in town.

Heritage and culture

Kocaeli is sure to please history lovers. Providing a window into the past, Kocaeli is home to old Ottoman-style houses, the Hereke Castle, and the world-famous Hereke Carpets. The Ottoman-era homes in Izmit and Karamürsel showcase traditional Turkish architecture, while the historic Hereke Castle offers breathtaking views of the town and the Marmara Sea.

Preserving the charm of 19th-century Ottoman-era architecture, Kapanca Street is the perfect place to step back in time. Kasr-ı Hümayun Palace, once visited by Sultan Abdülaziz, and the Saatçi Ali Konağı are all examples of Ottoman design, while the Press Museum highlights the evolution of journalism in Türkiye. The city's toy museum offers a fun collection of vintage and contemporary toys for families. Don’t forget to also visit quaint mosques in the city, including the 16th century Pertev Paşa Mosque, Fevziye Mosque, Orhan Mosque and Imaret Mosque, which legendary Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan built.

The Kocaeli Earthquake Museum offers a powerful look at the impact of the 1999 disaster, while the Train Station Museum delves into the region’s railway history. The TCG Hızır Reis Vessel Museum, a decommissioned submarine, provides an insight into Türkiye's naval history, while the Kocaeli City Museum displays the city’s cultural and industrial evolution.

Enjoy local delicacies

No trip is complete without savoring the local flavors. Kocaeli has endless food options for all budgets. Enjoy freshly grilled trout at Maşukiye’s scenic fish restaurants, indulge in a traditional serpme kahvaltı (breakfast spread) with cheeses, olives and honey, or try the famous Kandıra yogurt, known for its rich and creamy texture. For something heartier, Kocaeli has many pide restaurants. Sucuk ekmek (grilled sausage sandwich) is a popular treat at ski resorts across Türkiye, so be sure to try it to refuel after a day on the slopes. Local dishes, including cızlama, ciğceli kavurma and Izmit simit, are delicacies of the province. Don’t forget to try Izmit’s signature pişmaniye (floss candy) if you have a sweet tooth and buy more as souvenirs.

Accommodation options

Kocaeli boasts a variety of accommodation options, including global hotel chains catering to luxury travelers, nature enthusiasts and budget-conscious visitors alike.

For those seeking comfort and modern amenities, luxury hotels and boutique stays in Izmit, Başiskele and Kartepe districts offer spa facilities, scenic lake or sea views and other amenities, making them ideal for both family getaways and business trips.

Nature lovers can escape to cozy bungalows and mountain lodges in Maşukiye and Kartepe, which are perfect for a peaceful retreat in nature.

For a more affordable and local experience, guesthouses and boutique inns in Kandıra and Kefken provide a warm local atmosphere. Adventure seekers can also enjoy camping and glamping near Yuvacık Dam and Ormanya Wildlife Park, where they can fully immerse themselves in nature while having access to amenities.

Whether you're after luxury, adventure or a peaceful retreat, Kocaeli has a stay option to match every budget and travel style.

As an underrated gem that surprises me every time I visit, Kocaeli provides families with the ideal mix of adventure, nature, relaxation and cultural exploration. Whether you’re hitting the slopes, exploring wildlife parks, riding cable cars, diving into history or discovering museums, this destination has something for everyone during all seasons.