Vietnam's Hanoi Train Street is one of the most interesting spots in the world: It is a tiny narrow alleyway with a rail line that has homes on each side, where a train passes through several times per day.

The houses are quite close to each other in this street, which has turned into a tourist area over time. The inhabitants of the street witness the passing of trains from the backyards of their houses.

The residents are so accustomed to this situation that they set up their chairs and chat with their friends on the rails when the train is not passing through, while giving way when the train arrives.

In 2019, tourists were banned to visit the street because train operators had to make emergency stops to avoid hitting visitors.