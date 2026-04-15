People who experience a persistent desire to travel – often described as a “travel itch” – tend to plan their next trip even while already on one, according to research and expert commentary.

The term “travel itch” refers to a continuous urge to travel, plan trips and change locations, especially when staying in one place for too long. Those who experience it often feel there is always more to see, do and explore.

From necessity to lifestyle

Historically, travel was driven by trade, exploration, war, religion and curiosity. Today, however, it is increasingly seen less as a necessity and more as a source of pleasure and recreation.

In modern life, stress, routine and fast-paced living have pushed many people toward seeking novelty and change. Travel offers an escape through new environments, cultural interaction and the sense of discovery, both external and internal.

Research suggests that travel can reduce stress, improve mental well-being and increase happiness levels. Beyond exploring new places, it also serves as a form of self-discovery.

What 'travel itch' looks like

The “travel itch” is characterized by a strong and ongoing desire to travel frequently, difficulty staying in one place for long periods and a sense that there is always more to experience.

People who experience it often:

Regularly search for flight deals, hotel discounts and promotions,

Read travel-related content even while on vacation,

Plan their next trip while still on a current one,

Look back at travel photos and memories to relive past experiences,

For many, even the planning process itself is enjoyable and rewarding.

Academic perspective

Cornell University psychology professor Thomas Gilovich told Anadolu Agency (AA) that several factors may drive the travel itch, including a desire to learn more about the world and interact with different people.

Gilovich said international travel broadens perspective and exposes individuals to unfamiliar situations.

“A place we visit stays with us, continuing to educate and enrich us,” he said.

He added that travel strengthens emotional connections not only to places, but also to people, expanding both identity and worldview.

Memories, even imperfect ones, endure

Gilovich noted that travel experiences tend to leave few regrets and even negative moments are often remembered positively over time.

He also said people who struggle with staying in one place may still form deep connections where they live, but they are also driven by awareness of a wider world full of opportunities to learn and explore.

Travel, he added, builds on knowledge gained from books and other sources by turning information into lived experience.

Social media’s influence

Gilovich pointed to a growing link between social media and travel desire. Seeing destinations in films, television or online content can increase interest in visiting those places.

At the same time, he noted that social media may intensify comparison, with users frequently asking themselves why they are not traveling as others do.

However, he said experiential goods like travel tend to affect people differently than material goods, which are more often tied to direct comparison.

Experience vs. material goods

Gilovich’s research highlights three key elements of experiential consumption: anticipation, the experience itself and memory.

He said travel begins long before the trip takes place, as people anticipate and imagine the journey, then experience it, and finally relive it through memory.

Unlike material goods, he added, travel is less subject to ongoing comparison, which may make it a more lasting source of satisfaction.

Gilovich also warned that social media can make destinations overly popular, potentially reducing their uniqueness as tourists begin visiting the same highly shared locations.

Advice for travelers

Gilovich encouraged travelers to slow down and engage more deeply with local environments, suggesting that simple interactions – such as talking with locals in a neighborhood cafe – can lead to richer experiences.

He also cautioned that focusing too heavily on documentation or social media sharing may cause travelers to miss the deeper value of experiencing different ways of life.

Some individuals may also experience a compulsive element to travel, particularly in adventure activities such as mountain climbing or nature-based trips, where the desire for more intense experiences can grow over time.