The waterfront mansions of Istanbul line up like pearls on the shores of the Bosporus and are home to stories of hidden lives but remain on the brink of disappearing into the dusty pages of history.

Built as wedding gifts, an inheritance or a gift of victory during the Ottoman Empire, they still exist on both the European and Anatolian sides of Istanbul. When viewed from the outside, these mansions, which dominate the shores of the Bosporus' deep blue waters and lean against lush forests, fascinate people with their magnificence, while the lives lived inside are a matter of curiosity.

These mansions sometimes contain pain, sorrow or misfortune, and sometimes happiness and peace. The number of mansions, out of the 600 total, that have survived from the past to the present is quite low. The mansions scattered on both sides of the Bosporus were positioned according to the status of the mansion owners during the Ottoman period. While members of the dynasty could have mansions built anywhere in Istanbul according to their wishes, they preferred Beşiktaş, Ortaköy and Kuruçeşme beaches first. Dolmabahçe Palace, Çırağan Palace, Adile Sultan Pavilion, Beylerbeyi Palace and Küçüksu Pavilion are among the best examples of these structures.

At the same time, the colors of the mansions were also a determining factor in terms of status. For example, burgundy-red waterside mansions belonged to state members, light-colored mansions belonged to Muslims, and gray-toned mansions belonged to non-Muslims. When you see a mansion that preserves its originality, keep this information in mind. Likewise, they were also built with a variety of architectural styles in different periods.

So, how can you see these mansions? It is possible to see the mansions with a beautiful Bosporus tour in Istanbul. Some mansions can be rented for special events and occasions. In addition, some concerts are held from time to time at some of these historical structures.

While the pearls of Istanbul attract attention with their history and architecture, they are also very remarkable in terms of being some of the most expensive residences in the world. For example, Zeki Pasha Mansion ranks among the 10 most expensive houses in the world.

Let's get to know some of these wonderful mansions that have led us to dream and wonder about their stories.

Çırağan Palace, a former Ottoman palace, is now a five-star hotel in the Kempinski Hotels chain, Istanbul Türkiye, Feb. 5, 2022. (Shutterstock Photo)

Zeki Pasha

Zeki Pasha Mansion, located in the Rumeli Fortress, just below the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, is known as one of the 10 most expensive houses in the world. Unlike other mansions, the mansion has a castle-like architecture. One of the most beautiful examples of Baroque architecture, the mansion belonged to one of the most trusted state leaders and soldiers of Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II, Filinta Mustafa. Although the mansion, which has entrances from both the sea and the garden, was put up for sale several times by its heirs, including in 2017 for $115 million, it could not be sold when the desired price was not offered.

Yedi-Sekiz Hasan Pasha

Located in Beykoz Çubuklu on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, the Yedi-Sekiz Hasan Pasha mansion was built in 1870. According to some accounts, Hasan Pasha, whose nickname was Yedi-Sekiz, was illiterate. For this reason, he created a signature for himself using the Arabic numbers seven and eight. Since he combined these two numbers with a dash in his signature, his nickname remained Yedi-Sekiz (Seven-Eight). The Yedi-Sekiz Hasan Pasha Bakery, still serving in Beşiktaş today, takes its name from Hasan Pasha. Yedi-Sekiz Hasan Pasha Mansion, which is currently restored and is one of the best condition mansions on the Bosporus, is one of the typical examples of Ottoman mansion architecture.

Yılanlı Mansion

Located between Bebek and Rumeli Fortress, Yılanlı Mansion – or mansion with snakes – has a story as you guessed from its name. According to the accounts, Sultan Mahmud II saw this mansion during a Bosporus cruise and liked it very much. He asked Musahip Said Efendi who the mansion belonged to. Said Efendi, who liked the mansion very much and wanted to buy it himself, told Sultan Mahmud that the mansion was built on serpentine rocks and that's why it had snakes. So, Sultan Mahmud changed his mind about buying the mansion. The name of the mansion remains Yılanlı, meaning "with snakes." Located next to Aşiyan Park, the mansion was damaged in a fire in 1964 and was restored in 1989.

Dolmabahçe Palace in Besiktaş, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Esma Sultan

Located on the Ortaköy Coast, right next to the Ortaköy Mosque, the Esma Sultan Mansion is one of the most famous mansions on the waterway. The mansion, named after Esma Sultan, the daughter of Sultan Abdulaziz, was given as a wedding gift to the royal daughter, who married one of the most important state leaders of the time, Circassian Mehmed Pasha. After Esma Sultan's death, the mansion was given to her sister Cemile Sultan. The mansion, which has been used for different purposes such as a Greek school and a tobacco warehouse since 1918, was not used for a long time and only the exterior of the mansion remained intact after a great fire in 1975. Today, festivals, concerts, meetings and artistic events are held in the mansion, which has been restored.

Ahmed Afif Pasha

The Ahmed Afif Pasha Mansion, one of the mansions on the European side, is located on the Istinye-Yeniköy coastal road. Unlike the classical Bosporus mansions, this one, which includes both Eastern and Western architectural features, draws attention with its very modest appearance. In 1920, upon the death of its owner Ferik Ahmed Afif Pasha, after whom the mansion takes its name, it was passed to his son. Later, the owner of the mansion was Misbah Muhayyeş, the owner of Pera Palace Hotel. According to some, the famous detective writer Agatha Christie came to Ahmed Afif Pasha Mansion upon the invitation of Misbah Muhayyeş and stayed there for some time.

While exploring these mansions, which attract attention with their colors, architecture and historical importance, you will embark on a journey through time and witness the stories hidden in each one. Do not forget that each mansion has its own unique story and experience the excitement of rediscovering the lost stories.