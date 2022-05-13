Lake Tuz Nomad Camping in the Eskil district of Aksaray in central Turkey offers an alternative holiday opportunity for its visitors amid natural beauty and various activities.

Established with 30 large and small haircloth tents, Lake Tuz Nomad Camping is becoming one of the most authentic holiday options.

Those who stay at the campsite, which is on the edge of the lake, can participate in excursions and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) activities to observe flamingos and go on walks and horse safari tours. Visitors who want to camp with a caravan or in their own tents can also stay in the area.

South Korean Seonghoon Kim, who took over the management of Lake Tuz Nomad Camping 10 years ago, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the camp consists of 30 tents, 29 of which offer beds and one that is used as a cafe and restaurant for guests.

Lake Tuz Nomad Camping in the Eskil district of Aksaray in central Turkey offers an alternative holiday opportunity, Aksaray, Turkey, May 12, 2022. (AA Photo)

Kim also said that all the needs of visitors at the nomad campsite, which is designed as a boutique hotel, will be met with polite service.

"Before the COVID-19, we developed a joint project with the Governorship of Aksaray and Eskil Municipality. Now we have completed our project and we are waiting for our guests. Our accommodation services in tents have started. We will also provide opportunities for visitors who want to camp with caravans and their tents," he said.

"We were extremely pleased to visit Lake Tuz and the camp," Mehmet Bağdat, one of the visitors, stated.

Noting that the tents offer a modern living space, "You can stay in the tent with your family and enjoy the blessings of nature," Bağdat added.