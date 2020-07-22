We are well and truly into summer in Turkey and people across the country and abroad are looking for cooler places to spend their days. This year, however, there is the added challenge of staying away from crowds thanks to the pandemic. Safety and solitude are the No. 1 priorities of tourists, and luckily the verdant plateaus of northwestern Turkey offer both.

Bilecik province's Bozüyük district has recently become the latest tourist attraction with its scenic plateaus. Becoming the preferred destination of local vacationers as well as visitors from the neighboring provinces of Eskişehir, Kütahya, Bursa and Sakarya, the district has seen a recent influx in arrivals.

In the height of summer, the 1,400-meter- (nearly 4,600-feet-) high plateaus, provide fresh and cool air. They offer camping and trekking opportunities as well. For nature lovers and those on the hunt for an isolated holiday during the COVID-19 era, such plateaus have become the ideal vacation destination.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Bilecik Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Kocabıçak said that during the initial phase of normalization plateaus have slowly started to attract tourists. Kocabıçak pointed that due to the pandemic, interest in nature has risen sharply.

"Along with historical and religious attractions, our city has had a boost of interest in the post-COVID-19 era, thanks to its plateaus. They have become popular for people wishing to get away from the stress of the cities," said Kocabıçak. He added that visitors leave the area feeling lighter, more peaceful and happy after having a brush with nature.

"We are delighted with the feedback we have received about our province from local and foreign tourists visiting these locations. All nature lovers are welcome on our plateaus,” Kocabıçak said.

Kadir Demir, a 69-year-old local resident, stated that many people visit the area on a daily basis. He said that the oxygen-rich plateaus attract many camping enthusiasts, and after they experience it once, they are certain to return. Emphasizing the natural beauty of the area, Demir said that on the plateaus, there is no fear of the virus.