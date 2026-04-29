Adatepe, a historic stone village on the slopes of the Kaz Mountains in northwestern Türkiye, has been nominated to represent the country in the U.N. Tourism’s “Best Tourism Villages 2026” program, drawing widespread celebration among locals and officials.

The U.N. initiative recognizes rural communities that preserve cultural heritage and natural resources while promoting sustainable development through tourism. Alongside Adatepe in Çanakkale province, three other Turkish villages were also nominated: Sığacık in İzmir’s Seferihisar district, Eski Datça in Muğla’s Datça district and Ziyaret village in Tunceli’s Ovacık district.

Preserved Ottoman-era village

Located between the Aegean Sea and the western foothills of the Kaz Mountains, Adatepe is known for its fully restored 19th-century Ottoman-Greek stone houses with courtyards and gardens. The village has retained its traditional architectural character, earning a reputation as an open-air museum.

A general view of historic stone houses in Adatepe village, Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, April 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

After the population exchange between Greece and Türkiye in the 1920s, the village was resettled by Turks from Crete. It began attracting attention in the 1980s, when restoration efforts helped preserve its historic structures. It was declared a protected site in 1989, which helped safeguard its original urban fabric.

Adatepe also contains layers of history dating back to ancient civilizations, with traces from the Trojans, Persians, Romans, Seljuks and Ottomans. Landmarks include a historic mosque, a stone schoolhouse, cobblestone streets and nearby views of the Zeus Altar, a popular scenic and archaeological site. In antiquity, the settlement was known as “Gargaros.”

Cultural preservation efforts

Ayvacık District Governor Mustafa Karaali said the nomination reflects the village’s unique heritage and careful preservation.

He said Adatepe represents “a very valuable part of both regional and global cultural heritage” due to its stone architecture, integration with nature and centuries-old history.

Karaali credited government conservation policies, local commitment and tourism operators for maintaining the village’s authenticity.

“Seeing Adatepe represent Türkiye on this international stage is clear evidence that our rural development and cultural tourism goals are on the right track,” he said, adding that officials hope the village will ultimately win the designation.

Small shops along the way at historic Adatepe village, Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, April 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

Local pride, expectations

Local business owners and residents welcomed the nomination with enthusiasm.

Hotel operator Mehmet Şoförtakımcı said the village has been carefully preserved without being altered. “We are very happy because our village has been protected and brought to today without being changed,” he said, adding that residents are hopeful it could be selected as one of the world’s best tourism villages.

Hasan Kaymakçı, a 69-year-old shopkeeper who has lived in Adatepe for decades, said the village already attracts significant interest from visitors.

“Our village is very beautiful and historic. It is known worldwide,” he said, adding that locals treat visitors with care and hospitality.

He also noted claims in historical documents suggesting the settlement may be around 2,000 years old and said his family has long-standing ties to the area dating back generations.