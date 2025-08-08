In the ancient city of Side, located in the Manavgat district of Antalya, southern Türkiye, ongoing investments are not only uncovering the historical texture but also offering visitors a unique visual experience.

Dating back to the seventh century B.C., Side continues its legacy as an important center in tourism, thanks to its historical ruins, sea, beaches and hotels.

Located on a peninsula and once the most significant port city of ancient Pamphylia, Side has been welcoming visitors with a new face each year since excavation works began in 1947.

As part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s "Legacy for the Future Project," significant investments have been made in recent years. While traces of the past are being revealed, the historical ruins are also being presented to visitors in a magnificent setting.

One of the most prominent examples of this project in the field, Side has become especially popular for night tourism. With special lighting illuminating the ancient city after sunset, both domestic and international tourists flock here. Visitors escaping the daytime heat take a nighttime journey into history.

The ancient theater, agora, thermal baths, ancient harbor and temples enchant visitors day and night. Combining its cultural heritage with natural beauty, Side is one of the rare destinations offering impressive views – its historic structures shine under the sun during the day and its illuminated silhouette captivates viewers from both land and sea at night.

A general view of the ancient city of Side in the Manavgat district, Antalya, southern Türkiye, June 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Reviving historical texture

Candemir Zoroğlu, the provincial director of Culture and Tourism, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Side is not only important for Antalya but also one of the most significant tourist destinations in Türkiye and even Europe.

Noting that Manavgat has around 300,000 beds for tourists, Zoroğlu emphasized that major investments have been made to ensure visitors enjoy their time and to provide economic benefits to the local population.

Zoroğlu explained that excavation works and environmental arrangements are being conducted simultaneously in the city: "Last year, we focused on the visitor center and successfully brought it to life. We transformed the Side archaeological site into a welcoming center. We completed archaeological excavations and restoration works in areas along C and B streets. The Side Archaeology Museum, one of Türkiye’s first archaeology museums, established in 1969, has been restored while preserving its original texture and reopened to visitors. It is now accessible at night as well. We completed excavation and restoration at the iconic Apollon and Athena temples and opened them to visitors with special lighting."

He added that the restoration of Side's ancient theater is planned to be completed next year, with cultural and artistic events set to begin. Restoration work on the monumental fountain is also ongoing at full speed.

Zoroğlu pointed out that there have been no budget issues and that every feasible project receives support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Thanks to these investments, many ancient structures have been rapidly restored. Zoroğlu concluded, “With these investments, Side has become an exemplary destination that preserves its historical texture while offering visitors a modern experience and sustainable tourism.”