Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the first phase of maintenance and safety work at Sümela Monastery, located in northern Türkiye’s Trabzon province, has been completed and the historic site has reopened to visitors.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said the work was carried out based on scientific data, expert assessments and decisions by relevant conservation boards. The project included rock surface cleaning, protective applications and surrounding site improvements to reduce risks and improve visitor safety.

Officials said the monastery is being reopened while comprehensive restoration efforts continue under a planned, ongoing program.

Specialized mountaineering teams conducted extensive cleaning on difficult-to-access cliff faces in the monastery’s inner and outer courtyards. In the outer courtyard, 6,350 square meters of rock surface were cleaned; in the inner courtyard, 1,225 square meters were treated to mitigate potential hazards.

A view of the ancient Sümela Monastery, located at a 1200 meters height on the steep cliff, Trabzon, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

To further improve safety, workers installed a second layer of fine wire mesh across 935 square meters in an interior section prone to minor rockfalls. Repairs were also carried out on damaged slate stone walkways and courtyard flooring.

At the site entrance, roof tiles on the ticket office building were replaced to preserve structural integrity and visual consistency.

In a social media post, Ersoy said the project reflects efforts to protect both visitors and cultural heritage.

“We have completed the first phase of maintenance and safety work at Sümela Monastery and reopened it to visitors,” he said. “Through rock cleaning, protective measures and environmental arrangements carried out in line with scientific data and expert opinions, we have made this unique heritage site safer.”

He added that the government aims to preserve the monastery’s natural setting and historical value while ensuring it remains safe for visitors.