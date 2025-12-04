The historic Anıtlı neighborhood in Midyat, located in southeastern Türkiye’s Mardin province, has been named one of the “Best Tourism Villages 2025” by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), a designation expected to further boost the area’s growing tourism momentum.

Located about 30 kilometers from the Midyat district center, Anıtlı was officially reclassified from a village to a neighborhood under the 2012 Metropolitan Municipality Law. Despite this administrative change, it has preserved its natural charm and is home to historic landmarks that captivate visitors.

Formerly known as “Hah,” Anıtlı houses the ruins of Mor Sobo Cathedral, which served as a metropolitan center for nine centuries after Mor Gabriel Monastery, as well as the Anıtlı Virgin Mary Church, built atop a 2,000-year-old monument. These sites highlight the area’s rich cultural and religious heritage.

Anıtlı’s significant potential for faith-based tourism contributed to its inclusion on the UNWTO list, which recognized 52 villages from 29 countries. Officials anticipate the title will further stimulate tourism in the region.

An aerial view of the Anıtlı neighborhood in Midyat, Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Shining star

Midyat Mayor Veysi Şahin told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Anıtlı, located in the Tur Abdin region, is one of the most important centers for the Syriac community. He noted that the municipality began collaborating with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2022 and completed necessary preparations for the village’s application by 2023.

Şahin said Anıtlı was among four Turkish villages recognized at the UNWTO award ceremony held on Oct. 17 in China's Huzhou.

“Tourist numbers here are expected to rise significantly. Visitors from all over the world want to see Anıtlı first. We have completed major infrastructure and restoration projects and we are hopeful. Next season, we expect tourist numbers to exceed the 3.5 million visitors Midyat received in nine months this year. Anıtlı is now known not just in Mardin but worldwide. Along with domestic tourists, international visitors are increasingly interested. Midyat has become a shining star recognized not only in Türkiye but globally. We welcome everyone to visit,” Şahin said.

A view of the Virgin Mary Church in the Anıtlı neighborhood, Midyat, Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Sites worth seeing

Anıtlı Neighborhood Head Habip Doğan said the village has become a focal point for tourism since receiving the award.

“While we always had regular visitors, the award has increased interest, and we believe it will continue to grow. Our village has preserved its natural environment and contains multicultural heritage sites. Historical landmarks like the Church of the Virgin Mary and the Mor Sobo Cathedral ruins, along with traditional stone houses, ensure visitors leave satisfied. These precious sites are truly worth seeing. This recognition is well-deserved,” Doğan said.

Tourism agency representative Zeynettin Mağat said Midyat has drawn increasing attention in recent years.

“Anıtlı is now among the world’s best tourism villages. As tourism professionals, we are very pleased. Midyat already receives significant interest and we believe Anıtlı will attract even more, especially international visitors. Reservations are already high. Next year, Anıtlı will be the shining star of tourism,” Mağat said.

The remnants of the Mor Sobo Cathedral in the Anıtlı neighborhood in Midyat, Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Zeynep Sain, a staff member at the Midyat State Guesthouse, added that visitor numbers remained high even during the winter season.

“The inclusion of historic Anıtlı in the world’s best tourism villages will further boost tourism in Midyat, the city of languages and religions. Despite winter, we are experiencing high visitor density, which we expect to increase. Our district, a rising star in Türkiye, is on its way to becoming a shining star globally,” Sain said.

Renas Çiçek, visiting Anıtlı with her family, said she was especially impressed by the Anıtlı Virgin Mary Church. “We loved it. We came from far away just to see this place. We recommend it to everyone,” she said.

Ishak Altın, visiting from Istanbul with friends, said, “Anıtlı is truly marvelous. I think it should have been on this list earlier. After seeing it, I am in awe – it is simply breathtaking.”