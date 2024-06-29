The Topkapı Palace Museum will offer late tours for the first time since its inauguration in 1924, according to a statement made by the Directorate of National Palaces.

The palace museum will be open to visits for an exclusive session offered between 9 to 11 p.m. (local time) on Saturdays.

The visits will be made in different groups, with the first one starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Each group will have a capacity of 300 visitors maximum, the directorate said.

The tours will start and end at the Bab-ı Hümayun Gate, the main entry into the iconic palace.

Visitors will get a chance to see the Divan-ı Hümayun (The Imperial Council), the Kubbealtı building and the Palace Clocks Gallery.

In the Harem section, visitors will see various chambers, including the newly-inaugurated Kuşhane Kitchen in the concubines quarters. Other sections of the palace will also be available to visit.

Tickets for the exclusive evening tours will be available at the ticket booths in front of the palace.