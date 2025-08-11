Nemrut Caldera, located in Tatvan district of Bitlis, eastern Türkiye, is being protected through inspections carried out by security forces and relevant authorities.

Home to the world’s second-largest and Türkiye’s biggest crater lake, Nemrut Caldera is one of the top destinations for camping enthusiasts, nature lovers and photographers.

Awarded the “Excellence Award” as part of the European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN) project, Nemrut Caldera attracts visitors with its green and blue lakes, ice cave, fumarole, bird species and biodiversity.

Gendarmerie teams patrol the crater lake’s surroundings and forested areas with drones to monitor visitors, both local and foreign, providing information and ensuring safety.

Inspections at the caldera prohibit activities such as lighting grills, making open fires and feeding bears by hand. These measures have been positively received by visitors.

Salih Çemberlitaş, visiting from the Netherlands, noted that the natural beauty of the caldera contributes to the region's tourism development.

Highlighting the importance of protecting ecological balance and preventing pollution, Çemberlitaş said:

“I visit here whenever I get the chance. In the past, people lit picnic fires on site. Littering was polluting nature. The gendarmerie conducted checks at the Caldera entrance. We passed ID controls. Warning signs have been placed throughout the area. We find these measures meaningful. Visitors can explore the area safely. I invite everyone to see the beauty here. I thank everyone involved in these efforts.”