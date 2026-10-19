Bayam’s Red Badlands in Kağızman, located in eastern Türkiye’s Kars province, are attracting nature lovers and photography enthusiasts with their reddish rocks and unusual geological formations.

Resembling Arizona’s canyons in the United States, the area has the potential to become a new destination for hiking and photography enthusiasts.

Located between the villages of Kötek and Bayam, the Bayam Red Badlands offer visitors a striking landscape shaped by natural erosion, with distinctive rock formations and reddish hues.

The area is gaining recognition through hiking trips organized by nature groups, emerging as a potential destination for nature tourism.

Hikers exploring the region have the opportunity to take a closer look at natural rock formations believed to be millions of years old.

Mushroom-shaped rock formations rise from the reddish landscape of the Bayam Red Badlands, Kars, Türkiye, Oct. 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

Mushroom-shaped rocks

Rising above layers of fine sand, mushroom-shaped rocks and formations sculpted into unusual shapes also make the area an appealing destination for photography enthusiasts.

Adem Süleyman Güzel, head of the Kağızman Teachers’ House Sports Club, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they organize activities to promote Kağızman’s natural and historical heritage to visitors. He said wind and floodwaters had eroded the rocks, creating striking mushroom-shaped formations and other unusual structures.

“We want to introduce the natural beauty and history of our hometown to those visiting the district,” he said.

Haşim Kaya, who joined a hike in the area, said the group organizes hiking trips every week.

Haşim Kaya described the Bayam Red Badlands as a magnificent natural landscape, comparing parts of the area to Arizona’s canyons and highlighting its mushroom-shaped rock formations.

“We welcome all nature lovers to Kağızman,” he said.

Derya Bektaş, one of the hikers, said the group had added the Bayam Red Badlands to its hiking route, describing it as a must-see destination with beautiful natural scenery.

“We get to discover the natural beauty of our hometown during our hikes, which also include various activities,” she said.