Türkiye is home to some of the world's most remarkable ancient structures, which significantly enhance the value of their cities and regions. Among these, two of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World stand out: The Temple of Artemis in Izmir and the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus in Bodrum. These extraordinary sites not only add immense cultural value to their locales but also offer visitors a chance to immerse themselves in thousands of years of history.

A tourist enjoys the view in the Great Theater, Izmir, Türkiye, June 27, 2015. (Getty Images)

Temple of Artemis: Sacred world

Located in the ancient city of Ephesus within Izmir's Selçuk district, the Temple of Artemis was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Ephesus, renowned for its political and commercial significance in antiquity, also served as a major religious center, with the Temple of Artemis being one of its most esteemed structures. Although only remnants of this once-majestic building survive today, it was celebrated for its architectural grandeur and artistic value.

Constructed around 550 B.C., the temple boasted 127 colossal columns, each 18 meters (59 feet) high. Some of these stones were later repurposed in the construction of other historic buildings, such as the St. John Basilica and Hagia Sophia. Artifacts uncovered during excavations are now displayed at the British Museum and the Istanbul Archaeological Museums.

Tourists visit and take photos of the Library of Celsus, Izmir, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2024. (DHA Photo)

Walking through the ruins of the Temple of Artemis, you will feel as though you have embarked on a journey back in time, with the ancient stones echoing the sacredness and mystical aura of the past. The sunset casts stunning red and orange hues over the ruins, creating an unforgettable visual experience. Besides the temple, the ancient city of Ephesus is home to other significant sites, including the Library of Celsus, the Great Theater and the Temple of Hadrian.

Mausoleum of Halicarnassus

Bodrum, with its stunning coastal views, is home to another of the Seven Wonders: the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus. Built in 353 B.C. for King Mausolus by his wife, Queen Artemisia, this monumental tomb is renowned for its architectural and artistic splendor. Standing 45 meters high and consisting of four tiers, the Mausoleum was adorned with sculptures by some of the era’s most celebrated artists. Its design blends Greek and Egyptian architectural styles, symbolizing Mausolus's greatness and Artemisia's enduring love.

A view of the Temple of Hadrian in Ephesus in the Selcuk district of Izmir province, Türkiye, Aug. 17, 2011. (Getty Images)

Although much of the Mausoleum was destroyed by an earthquake in the 15th century, the remaining fragments have been preserved in an open-air museum at the original site. The exquisite marble used in the construction reflects the era’s aesthetic sensibilities, while the tomb’s sheer scale demonstrates the advanced engineering capabilities of the time. Visitors can explore these remnants and gain insights into ancient daily life and beliefs.

A short walk from Bodrum Castle to the Mausoleum offers breathtaking views of Bodrum’s natural beauty. As you wander through the ruins, you’ll feel the poignant love of Queen Artemisia and the legendary rule of Mausolus. Be sure to explore the surrounding archaeological areas and museums to fully appreciate the rich history of the region.

Both Izmir and Bodrum offer a captivating glimpse into the ancient world, blending historical grandeur with the charm of modern-day Türkiye. These cities provide not only a journey through time but also a deeper understanding of Türkiye's invaluable cultural heritage.