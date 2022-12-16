The Touristic Doğu (Eastern) Express, an express mainline train operated by Turkish State Railways that consists of sleeping and dining wagons operating daily on the Ankara-Kars route, has begun its winter season with its first passengers onboard.

With the Eastern Express running between the Turkish capital Ankara and eastern Kars province, passengers will have the chance to view historic and cultural sites while sampling a dazzling array of flavors.

The Touristic Eastern Express offers passengers an unforgettable 31-hour journey with picturesque views all along the route. The eastbound train runs 1,310 kilometers (814 miles) between Ankara and Kars, passing by Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan and Erzurum provinces.

As the train plies its route, it stops in Erzincan and Erzurum, and while heading to Ankara in Divriği, Sivas and Iliç.

Before it arrives at its last stop, Kars, passengers will have the opportunity to see historic places such as the Great Mosque of Divriği, Gök Madrasah in Sivas and the Çifte Minareli Madrasah in Erzurum province.

After passengers disembark from the train, they will have the opportunity to explore the archaeological site of Ani, Taş Köprü (Stone Bridge) and Kumbet Mosque in Kars province.

Trains will depart from the capital every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while they will leave Kars on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.