In Amsterdam, December arrives with a noticeable shift in mood. Streets glow a little warmer, canals sparkle under festive lights and nearly every neighborhood unveils its own interpretation of a Christmas market. These gatherings have evolved far beyond simple stalls selling trinkets; they’ve become social rituals, offering a moment spent choosing gifts for loved ones, or simply soaking up the magic of the season.

A view of an illuminated street, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

And of course, no Dutch Christmas is complete without oliebollen, the beloved deep-fried holiday treat sold from countless street stands, many with lines stretching down the block.

This year, Amsterdam and its surrounding cities host some of the most vibrant and diverse markets to date. Here are some of the must-see ones.

Christmas villages

Winter Paradise at RAI Amsterdam

One of the capital’s largest festive events, the RAI Convention Centre once again transforms into a full-scale winter playground. Expect indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks, themed parties, dozens of dining stalls and a towering Ferris wheel overlooking the city.

People flock to Winter Paradise at RAI Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

This year introduces The Wonderful World, an immersive audiovisual journey culminating in the Symphony of Lights, a dazzling fusion of art and music. Families can also enjoy tubing on real snow, cross-country skiing between Christmas trees or an old-fashioned snowball fight.

Museumplein

Each winter, Museumplein transforms into one of Amsterdam’s most atmospheric festive destinations, bringing together the city’s Christmas Village and its beloved seasonal ice rink. Now in its eighth year, the Christmas Village hosts more than 45 vendors offering artisanal gifts, festive snacks and steaming drinks, while roaming a cappella choirs fill the square with holiday cheer.

Visitors enjoy skating at Winter Village, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

This season also marks the return of one of Amsterdam’s most nostalgic traditions: the ice rink on Museumplein, open until Feb. 6, 2026 and framed by the Rijksmuseum, the Concertgebouw and the Van Gogh Museum. The location carries a remarkable history. Between 1887 and 1937, it was home to a much-loved rink, and in 1893, it hosted the first official world speed skating championship won by Dutch legend Jaap Eden. Today, Ice Amsterdam brings that heritage back to life, inviting visitors to glide across the ice against one of the city’s most iconic backdrops, warm up with classic winter treats like Koek & Zopie, or simply enjoy the ambience from the cozy onsite bistro with hot chocolate in hand.

Amsterdam light festival

Amsterdam’s winter calendar wouldn’t be complete without the Amsterdam Light Festival, returning for its 14th edition from Nov. 27, 2025, to Jan. 18, 2026. This year’s theme, “Legacy,” explores what we inherit and what we leave behind.

A view from the Amsterdam Light Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Twenty international artists present installations that examine memory, tradition and the impact of human actions. Their works, from monumental to quietly intimate, illuminate the city’s iconic canals.

While the installations can be admired from bridges and quays, the most immersive experience is aboard a canal cruise following the official festival route, complete with live commentary or audio guides.

A view from the Amsterdam Light Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Funky Xmas Market – Westergasfabriek

Westergas’ monthly Sunday Market, a favourite platform for Dutch designers and creatives, adopts a festive twist with its Funky Xmas edition. Held on the industrial chic grounds of the former gasworks, the market offers handmade ceramics, prints, accessories and more. The atmosphere is unmistakably Amsterdam: creative, lively and effortlessly cool.

A general view of the lively Funky Xmas Market at Westergas, Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemr)

Pure Markt Winter Editions

Pure Markt, Amsterdam’s traveling farmers’ market, returns to Park Frankendael for its cozy Winter Editions. Vendors from across the Netherlands showcase artisanal foods, handmade products and festive treats perfect for the holiday season. Live music, warm snacks and winter drinks create a welcoming neighbourhood vibe.

Pure Markt, Amsterdam’s traveling farmers market, returns to Park Frankendael for its cozy Winter Editions, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Winter Village

Just minutes south of Amsterdam, Amstelveen’s city center transforms into a family-friendly Winter Village. While there are no traditional market stalls, the ice rink and communal gathering spaces offer a relaxed alternative to the busier Christmas markets, ideal for a quiet winter outing.

Visitors enjoy skating at Winter Village, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Haarlem Christmas Market

Haarlem hosts one of the Netherlands’ largest and most established Christmas markets. Only a 20-minute train ride from Amsterdam, the historic center becomes a festive maze of hundreds of stalls selling crafts, regional goods and seasonal delicacies. The surrounding museums, boutique shops and cafes make it easy to turn the visit into a full day winter escape.

Visitors flocked to Kerstmarkt Haarlem to enjoy the festive stalls and treats, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Castle Christmas Fair

For a fairytale experience, the Castle Christmas Fair offers a magical setting on the elegant estate of Landgoed Duin and Kruidberg, just half an hour west of Amsterdam. Workshops, craft stalls and gourmet stands fill the grounds, creating an enchanting winter scene. The event’s new location only enhances its charm, making it one of the region’s standout holiday gathering spots.