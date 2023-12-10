If you are after a package holiday to enjoy the winter break, then don’t delay. I highly suggest a visit to Valletta in Malta. As a city rich in history, arts and culture, it offers an affordable stay at luxurious hotels.

Valletta is a perfect choice for a city break in winter to enjoy warm weather like Dubai at half the cost. While the cost-of-living crisis and soaring food and fuel prices have adjourned many of us, traveling to Valletta is an affordable destination for winter adventures. EasyJet can take you to Malta from Manchester and London starting from 29.99 pounds ($37.63).

Last year, I made use of the December break to visit Pakistan. Since the direct flights were around 1,200 pounds. I shopped around and fortunately found a deal, using multiple airlines via Malta, Italy and Dubai, and finally reaching Islamabad cost me 250 pounds one-way.

The next challenge was to find bargain hotels in Valletta and Dubai. I learned Valletta welcomes fewer tourists in winter, so one can grab the best hotel deals as I found.

Heading toward Valletta

Malta Airport offers a well-linked comfort bus service to all cities directly from the airport. It depends, you can take a cab, use the hotel shuttle or take a bus X4 Birzebbug-Valletta, which takes around 20-30 minutes and charges 2 euros ($2.15) one way.

I boarded the bus and managed to get hold of a seat by the window because it is best to take pictures. At first glance, I felt that I had landed in the Middle East, a warm weather 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) in December, which was better than the cold back in England.

Although the main road was under construction, traffic was smoothly passing. I started enjoying the warm weather, a clear blue sky and the passing landscape were bonuses.

Although Malta is a peninsula with no sandy beaches, its crystal-clear blue water harbors and islands make it a favorite destination for millions.

As a first-time visitor, I had nothing to worry about the hotel location as the friendlier driver appeared well-informed of the area. So, after I learned that I was in safe hands, I resumed my widow-shopping of sight scenes. On the way to Valletta, I observed old buildings built of black stone that reminded me of Yorkshire in the North of England. Also, I noticed huge deposits of a seasonal prickly pear cactus plant and fields of sweat-corn corps.

Now, I learned that pear-shaped prickly cactus offers a range of health benefits, including its magical performance to control diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity, and is touted for its antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Traditional balconies symbolize Indian architecture, Valletta, the capital of Malta, Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo by Irfan Raja)

Valletta feeling

As the bus entered the Valletta area, the blue sky and blue water marina of the Mediterranean Sea caught my attention. I wanted to get off the bus, but the driver signaled me to wait a few more minutes.

To my surprise, I booked a cozy room in the popular Carlton Hotel for only 19 pounds, which offers a rooftop and window view of the harbor. I could see ships traveling in the deep sea in the distance.

Surely, I will always remember how an unplanned trip to Valletta came with blessings and amazing memories. I left my luggage at the hotel and found myself relaxed to explore Valletta.

The front office desk staff, a Romanian and an Indian lad, was welcoming. They suggested that I should go on the rooftop and get some snaps before it gets a bit dark. I did so. At a distance, I heard loud celebration voices of football fans who had gathered nearby to watch the FIFA World Cup finals between Argentina and France.

Coincidently, it was a special Sunday evening, again, my most travel journeys took place on weekends.

In Malta most people speak English, however, most sound like the Maghrib dialect because Arabs have ruled it dating back to 869-870 for about 200 years and they have left strong footprints visible in street names and cuisines.

Valletta is slightly bigger than the Vatican City. As an administrative capital of Malta, it stands distinct in arts, culture, history and architecture, and symbolizes ancient imaginary tales often described as “Arabian Nights” or “One Thousand and One Nights.”

Fairly speaking, I found Valletta beyond description. I fear perhaps my explanation lacks words to wrap up its epitome. I am not a poet or a novelist.

Two words, extravagant and marvellous reflect its exemplary beauty. Back in 1980, Valletta was identified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Without wasting time, I took a bus and headed toward the city center. I tried to capture every scene of the wharf, parked boats, pavements alongside the dock and the presence of the number of restaurants, cafes and vendors all make it an ideal coast to walk.

Sitting next to the window, a turban man, a Sikh, glanced and smiled at me. I nodded as we belong to the same region Punjab, known as the "Land of Five Rivers," which stretches between India and Pakistan.

Valletta city center was decorated for Christmas. A huge crowd gathered opposite the Parliament staircase to watch the final moments of the football match.

Here, next to the Triton fountain, I met Izabela, the Polish form of Isabella, who shortened her name to Iza. She was out to capture Christmas lights and observed a musical evening. We became friends swiftly, and she volunteered as a guide.

Iza had considerable knowledge of Valletta’s history, culture and people. In the next hour and a half, we covered the marketplace. Old Valletta looked like a military architect because it encompassed defensive walls and bastions.

Iza showed me ancient and present-day government buildings, perpendicular style narrow streets, the Grand Master Palace, the upper Barrakka Gardens, St. John’s Co-Cathedral (1572-1577), and especially showed me the courtyard of the garden, and St. Ursula Street famous as photogenic spots.

Here most buildings shared a common architect, especially the windows known as “the traditional Maltese balconies.” These symbolize the Turkish and Rajput dynasties of India.

We shared our travel experiences and talked about politics and Western civilizations. I admired her deep understanding of the issues and historical records.

I learned that during the last few years, thousands of Indians have come to live on lovely islands, especially from Kerala. We continued walking, took pictures, and stopped at a vendor to eat popcorn. Interesting to note that if you are a British citizen, you can qualify for free medication.

It was getting dark, and I had an early morning flight so we paused our exploration on an accord that I would come back for a week. On my return to the hotel, I managed to dine at the famous Istanbul Kebab House.

I wish I could have at least a few more hours in this exquisite city. I learned that the public transport shuts down early on Sunday, so I booked a taxi "Signolacompany" from the hotel for about 12 pounds.

Being talkative has made me social, so the driver and I quickly became friends. Umer Farooq, a young Pakistani, initially came from Dubai and fell in love with Valletta. I can’t blame him. Even I really want to go back as soon as possible, if I can.