Travel enthusiasts can seize the opportunity to bask in the gorgeous landscapes of spring in touch with nature thanks to the Vangölü Express that makes its expedition between Ankara and eastern Turkey's Tatvan. The train tours the graceful slopes of mountains and the natural beauty of the region, offering its domestic and foreign passengers the opportunity to travel with insatiable views.

Passengers on the train, which reaches the Tatvan district of Bitlis by passing through the routes of Ankara, Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Malatya, Elazığ, Bingöl and Muş, are privy to an unforgettable travel experience thanks to the natural beauty of the Muş Plain, where colorful flowers bloom with the arrival of spring, and the unique view of Mount Nemrut and Lake Van.

Those who prefer the Vangölü Express, which has the capacity to carry 320 passengers in eight carriages, photograph the landscapes they encounter during their journey, accompanied by the clicking of the rails and intertwined with nature.

This year, approximately 20,000 people traveled on the Vangölü Express, which has recently become the new favorite of travel enthusiasts.

Traveling with her spouse, Simay Kavras told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they live in Istanbul and chose the Vangölü Express for their vacation.

Kavras explained that they boarded the train in Sivas. "Our preference for a vacation is about traveling a little more, seeing and exploring natural and cultural beauties. This time we planned our holiday for the eastern Anatolia region. The geography is really beautiful. Our train journey was comfortable. The natural beauty was worth seeing. We liked it very much because it was spring. We will get off at Tatvan and go to Van. Our goal is to explore the country's beautiful landscape and culture."

Abdullah Samet Kavras also stated that he was happy to travel by train with his wife. "We had fun on the train. The nature was beautiful. We really enjoyed it. I did my military service in the Tatvan district of Bitlis in 2009. I wanted to come back and see these places with my wife. There is more sincerity on the train. There is always beautiful nature just outside the window. Every time you turn your head, you look at a beautiful view. We passed near streams and mountains. We watched the birds fly, we saw storks. We were very happy with the trip."

University student Adem Tatar stated that he traveled to Van by train as part of a project. "Tickets are very affordable. We had the opportunity to see the beauties of nature on the train journey. The train was very comfortable. We passed through the mountains by the shore of Lake Van. It was a beautiful journey."

Tuba Sefa arrived in Tatvan by taking the train from Ankara. "The trip was much more beautiful than I expected. We liked the dams, lakes, landscapes, natural beauty, we liked them very much. We photographed the beautiful landscape with our phones."