Vienna, with its art, luxury, culture and fantastic restaurants, is an exquisite city you can comfortably spend three days exploring. If you are planning a trip, Turkish Airlines provides four round-trip flights daily from Istanbul Airport to Vienna International Airport. Additionally, Pegasus Airlines operates two round-trip flights daily from Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

For accommodation, there are some noteworthy options.

SO/Vienna

SO/Vienna hotel is located in the center of Vienna, along the river. With its distinct architecture and sophisticated interior design, it's one of the most liked hotels in the city. Architect Jean Nouvel designed each room with black, gray or white color schemes. Upon check-in and based on availability, specifying one of these three colors may enable you to get the room you desire. The rooms, situated between the sixth and 17th floors, offer views of the city or the canal. The hotel, comprising 182 rooms, features a bar and restaurant named Loft on the 18th floor, which is highly popular among both hotel guests and locals.

With its distinct architecture and sophisticated interior design, SO/Vienna hotel is one of the most liked hotels in the city. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Rosewood Vienna

Situated on Petersplatz Square and Graben Street in the heart of the city, Rosewood Vienna occupies a majestic 19th-century building. With a total of 99 rooms and suites, the hotel is highly popular due to its common areas and rooftop bar. The in-house restaurant, Neue Hoheit Brasserie, is a favorite spot among locals, offering Austrian cuisine and champagne brunches on weekends. Additionally, the hotel's central location provides easy access to the city's most fashionable shops.

Ritz Carlton Vienna

The Ritz Carlton Vienna is an incredible hotel, comprised of a combination of four palaces, totaling 200 rooms. Its spacious rooms and suites, renovated to perfection and combined with Ritz Carlton hospitality, make it an ideal place for a luxurious stay. With an 18-meter indoor pool, spa, two restaurants, and a terrace bar on the eighth floor, it consistently ranks among the top three luxury hotels in the city.

Ludwig van Beethoven Statue in Vienna, in front of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, in winter time, Dec. 1, Vienna, Austria. (Shutterstock Photo)

When it comes to dining experiences, Vienna also offers a plethora of options.

In the restaurant Loft, guests and locals alike gather in the bar, indulging in delicious meals and refreshing beverages amidst its welcoming ambiance. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

DO & CO Restaurant Stephansplatz

Located on the terrace level of the DO & CO hotel, overlooking St. Stephen's Cathedral, is the city's trendiest spot. Open every day, the restaurant offers a fusion of Asian dishes, sushi and classic Austrian cuisine. After your meal, make sure to leave room for dessert, as you must try the delicious Austrian sweets.

DO & CO restaurant offers a fusion of Asian dishes, sushi, and classic Austrian cuisine. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Lugeck Figmuller

Founded by two Austrian brothers renowned for their cuisine, this concept restaurant reflects its rich culinary heritage in its menu and exceptional flavors. Advance reservations are recommended for both lunch and dinner and don't miss out on their signature Wiener schnitzel.

Do & Co, founded by two Austrian brothers, showcases their rich culinary heritage in its exceptional menu and flavors. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Goldener Papagei Cafe

As one of the city's trendiest cafes, Goldener Papagei Cafe serves excellent coffee, desserts and snacks from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Demel Vienna

This prestigious pastry shop and cafe attracts crowds with its iconic building and famous Austrian sweets. If you plan to sit in the open-air space between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., be prepared for a long line.

For activities, consider taking a boat tour on the Danube River in Vienna. The city's charm varies throughout the day and night, offering enchanting views at every hour. Additionally, a one-hour horse-drawn carriage tour after dinner provides a delightful glimpse into the city's historical past amid its beautiful architecture.

At Demel Vienna, a prestigious pastry shop, a chef prepares the desserts. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

There are also many interesting museums to check out.

Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna

Known as the Museum of Art and History, this magnificent building has been welcoming visitors since 1891, boasting a stunning collection that ranks among Austria's most important and the world's finest.

Belvedere Palace

Commissioned by the Habsburg family, the construction of this palace began in 1717. Consisting of the Upper and Lower Belvedere, and connected by a grand park, the complex is a splendid sight. Due to its popularity, it is advisable to purchase tickets in advance.

Consisting of the Upper and Lower Belvedere connected by a grand park, the complex is a splendid sight Vienna, Austria. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Albertina Museum

Known for having the city's largest art collection, with nearly 1 million works and around 65,000 drawings, the Albertina Museum is also a magnificent palace, offering visitors a glimpse into both the museum and the palace's brilliance in a single visit.